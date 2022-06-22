ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dublin, OH

Juneteenth: Dublin's inaugural commemoration to become annual celebration

By A. Kevin Corvo, ThisWeek
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago
Dublin students, city leaders and residents joined together June 19 at Dublin’s inaugural Juneteenth celebration at Riverside Crossing Park.

Dublin City Councilwoman and Vice Mayor Cathy De Rosa called the inaugural celebration “a stepping stone.”

“We are committed to our journey (toward) equity and inclusion in our community,” DeRosa told those gathered for the celebration.

While recognized regionally since its occurrence and accepted as an African American holiday, Juneteenth was not declared a federal holiday until June 17, 2021 when President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act after it passed in the U.S. House and Senate.

The holiday itself refers to June 19, 1865, when slaves in Galveston, Texas, learned months after it had occurred that the U.S. Civil War had ended.

Slaves in Texas were declared free that day via an order enforcing the Emancipation Proclamation, an executive order by President Abraham Lincoln in 1863 abolishing the institution of slavery.

Moyinoluwa Bankole, a rising senior at Dublin Jerome High School, said she hopes Juneteenth will be become more widely known as a result of being a federal holiday.

“I didn’t learn about Juneteenth (in school) like I did the presidents,” Bankole said.

Barb Anderson, a Dublin resident, said she, too, did not know a lot about Juneteenth until recently.

“I feel blessed Dublin is doing this ceremony (and) I wanted to be a part of it,” Anderson said.

Dublin’s Community Inclusion Advisory Committee partnered with the People Like Me Project to host the inaugural Juneteenth Commemoration and Celebration.

Speakers included Imran Malik, chairman of Dublin’s Community Inclusion Advisory Committee, students from Dublin schools and city leaders, who spoke about personal experiences or provided a primer on the history of Juneteenth and the organization of the celebration.

It is to be an annual celebration, according to Rebecca Myers, public information officer for Dublin.

At the conclusion of the event, those attending walked across the Dublin Link, the pedestrian bridge spanning the Scioto River.

Although not lit June 19 due to technical problems, the bridge was lit red, white, blue, green and yellow on June 20 and is to remain lit in the colors commemorating Juneteenth though June 22, according to Myers.

