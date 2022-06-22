Panthers great Greg Olsen hopes Tom Brady plays another 5 years

The Carolina Panthers probably don’t want to see Tom Brady on an NFL field for too much longer. But franchise great Greg Olsen wouldn’t mind it.

Olsen was featured on the latest episode of The Adam Schefter Podcast and discussed the many post-playing ventures he currently has his hand in. One of which was his promotion to Fox Sports’ lead booth—where he’ll join play-by-play partner Kevin Burkhardt as the network’s top color commentator.

That particular venture, however, may be short-lived—or at least as long as Brady allows it to go. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, of course, agreed to an obscenely lucrative deal to assume Olsen’s current position upon his retirement.

So Olsen, in a playful bit of banter, said he’s rooting for the seven-time champion and three-time MVP to keep on chugging for as long as possible.

“I’m gonna go out and do the best job I can do and I hope Tom plays another five years,” Olsen jokingly told Schefter. “I don’t think Tom’s career is over until he gets 10 Super Bowls. I think anything less than that would be selling himself short. So if I was him, I’d go for 10, and I’ll hold the seat warm until he gets there.”

Olsen did, though, acknowledge he still has a job to do and doesn’t exactly hate Brady for, ya know, taking boatloads of money to talk football when he’s done playing it.

“I have all the respect in the world for Tom. I get it, if you have a chance to get Tom Brady, you’d be silly not to,” Olsen also said. “I have no hard feelings or animosity towards Tom. If he retires after this year and comes into the booth, that’s the way it goes.”

Well—just like much of the past two decades have gone—this is Tom Brady’s NFL, and we’re just living in it.