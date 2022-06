As the 2022 Stanly Cup Final between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Colorado Avalanche hits just past the midway point, it’s been a series that had the Avalanche land the first two blows, but the Lightning responded with one of their own, but an overtime win Wednesday night in Game 4 has Colorado one win away from a championship. Without a doubt, they are the two best teams currently in the NHL with the Lightning looking for their third consecutive championship, while the Avalanche have a core of players that are just kicking down the door.

