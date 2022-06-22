ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

LIV Golf members allowed to play at Open Championship in July

By Victor Barbosa
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HuFBs_0gITNkn700
Phil Mickelson plays on the 18th during the Pro-Am at the Centurion Club, Hertfordshire ahead of the LIV Golf Invitational Series. PA Images/Alamy Images

The decision follows the USGA allowing players who have joined LIV Golf to play at last weekend's U.S. Open. The controversial breakaway league is financially backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

"The Open is golf's original championship and since it was first played in 1860, openness has been fundamental to its ethos and unique appeal," R&A CEO Martin Slumbers said in a statement, according to ESPN. "Players who are exempt or have earned a place through qualifying for The 150th Open in accordance with the entry terms and conditions will be able to compete in the Championship at St. Andrews. We are focused on staging a world class championship in July and celebrating this truly historic occasion for golf. We will invest the proceeds of The Open, as we always do, for the benefit of golf which reflects our purpose to ensure that the sport is thriving 50 years from now."

The 2022 Open Championship begins July 14 and takes place at St. Andrews.

Per ESPN, the PGA Tour has "plans to respond to the direct threat of LIV Golf," which has now signed eight of the top 50 players. Plans include introducing a "revamped schedule" that will include increased purses worth at least $20 million at eight existing marquee events, but the tour's players advisory committee and board have yet to approve the changes.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

"Joel Embiid A Great Pick For Sixers But We Will Regret Passing On Doug McDermott For Years", Freezing Cold Takes Didn't Forget About Ed Rendell Draft Prediction

Draft night can be a magical one for many teams around the NBA, but for others, it could be the beginning of something terrible. We've seen these cases since always, with teams like the Portland Trail Blazers passing up on Michael Jordan in 1984, or our favorite victim, the Sacramento King picking Marvin Bagley III instead of Luka Doncic in 2018.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

One player the Yankees need to move at the trade deadline

The New York Yankees are coming off an incredible 9th inning comeback win over the Houston Astros on Thursday night, resulting in their 52nd win of the season. However, with the trade deadline quickly approaching, the Yankees have a few moves they can make to improve the roster. Right off the bat, outfielder Joey Gallo must be replaced. Even Aaron Hicks is turning things around, launching a clutch three-run blast to draw the Yankees and Astros even in the bottom of the 9th. This month, Hicks is hitting .300 with a 39% on-base rate, two homers, and 11 RBIs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Report: NFL executives believe Baker Mayfield, Jimmy Garoppolo will be cut

There continues to be no indication that any team is going to make a serious effort to trade for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield or San Francisco 49ers veteran Jimmy Garoppolo before or during the summer months. Cleveland will have either Deshaun Watson or Jacoby Brissett atop the depth chart in September, while 2021 rookie Trey Lance is handling San Francisco practices as Garoppolo continues to recover from surgery he had in March to repair a torn capsule in his throwing shoulder.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Phil Mickelson’s Net Worth in 2022

Phil Mickelson is an American professional golfer. He is one of the winningest golfers ever as he won 45 events on the PGA Tour including three Masters Tournaments (2004, 2006, 2010), two PGA Championships (2005, 2021), and one Open Championship (2013). His 2021 PGA Championship victory made him the oldest major championship winner in history […] The post Phil Mickelson’s Net Worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Championship#Golf World#Us Open#Openness#Public Investment Fund#Espn
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Jabari Smith had tough reaction to being passed in draft

Jabari Smith entered Thursday’s NBA Draft as the betting favorite to go No. 1 overall to the Orlando Magic. Instead, he wound up going third. The former Auburn forward was pretty disappointed upon realizing that he wouldn’t be going in the top two picks. Take a look at his reaction after the Oklahoma City Thunder selected Chet Holmgren with the No. 2 pick.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Dyson Daniels' Mom Goes Viral At The NBA Draft

The 2022 NBA Draft officially kicked off on Thursday night with Duke's Paolo Banchero going No. 1 overall. In the days leading up to the draft, Auburn's Jabari Smith was expected to go with the top pick. However, the Orlando Magic apparently fooled everyone with the pick. Before the draft...
ORLANDO, FL
BBC

Lia Thomas: Transgender athletes 'not a threat' to women's sport

Transgender athletes "are not a threat" to women's sport, says American swimmer Lia Thomas. In March, Thomas became the first known transgender swimmer to win the highest US national college title with victory in the women's 500-yard freestyle. She said athletes did not transition to gain a competitive advantage. The...
SOCIETY
Yardbarker

Kendrick Perkins Claims Ray Allen And Rajon Rondo Had A Boxing Match To Settle Their Beef: "They Had So Much Beef. We Got To The Practice Facility, We Brought The Boxing Gloves, And They Actually Had To Box It Out."

The Boston Celtics had been mired in mediocrity for over a decade, heading into the 2007-08 season. They had missed the playoffs the last two seasons and were bounced out in the first round in the two seasons prior to that. Changes had to be made and GM Danny Ainge made two blockbuster trades that landed Ray Allen and Kevin Garnett in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Lamar Jackson Has Already Made His Intentions Crystal Clear

There seems to be no sense of urgency within the Baltimore Ravens front office regarding Lamar Jackson‘s contract situation. The former Louisville standout will be playing the 2022 season under a fifth-year option that will pay him $23,016,000. If no deal is made, Jackson can walk away in free...
BALTIMORE, MD
golfmagic.com

Graphic showing utterly ridiculous Rory McIlroy tee shot is comedy gold

Rory McIlroy raced into the early lead at the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands. He says he’s not got a point to prove as the war escalates between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, but it’s hard to believe that the Northern Irishman isn't pumped up a little bit at the minute.
GOLF
The Spun

LIV Golfers Have Reportedly Been Banned From Another Golf Tournament

The DP World Tour, formerly known as the European Tour, just put the hammer down on any members who recently took part in the first event for the LIV Golf Invitational Series. For starters, the tour announced that players will be suspended from the Scottish Open, Barbasol Championship and Barracuda Championship.
GOLF
Yardbarker

The Seahawks Are Tanking Their Season For No Reason

Seattle Seahawks fans have seen a year they would much rather forget. The 2022 NFL offseason started with their team trading away Russell Wilson, the beloved quarterback of the team. After taking the team to two Super Bowls, and winning one, the Seahawks parted ways with him in favor of...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Paul Goldschmidt Matches Albert Pujols In Cardinals History

Paul Goldschmidt has been on a tear since the month of May began. The St. Louis Cardinals slugging first baseman earned himself National League Player of the Month honors for May and has not skipped a beat since the calendar switched over to June. After missing Tuesday’s game due to...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Golf.com

How to hit a fade or draw by changing your setup

One of the biggest differentiators between a good and a great player is the ability to work the ball left or right on command. Luckily for us recreational mortals, it’s not as difficult as it sounds!. Here’s an easy blueprint to hit both fades (left-to-right shots) and draws (right-to-left...
GOLF
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

34K+
Followers
37K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy