LIV Golf members allowed to play at Open Championship in July

Phil Mickelson plays on the 18th during the Pro-Am at the Centurion Club, Hertfordshire ahead of the LIV Golf Invitational Series. PA Images/Alamy Images

The decision follows the USGA allowing players who have joined LIV Golf to play at last weekend's U.S. Open. The controversial breakaway league is financially backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

"The Open is golf's original championship and since it was first played in 1860, openness has been fundamental to its ethos and unique appeal," R&A CEO Martin Slumbers said in a statement, according to ESPN. "Players who are exempt or have earned a place through qualifying for The 150th Open in accordance with the entry terms and conditions will be able to compete in the Championship at St. Andrews. We are focused on staging a world class championship in July and celebrating this truly historic occasion for golf. We will invest the proceeds of The Open, as we always do, for the benefit of golf which reflects our purpose to ensure that the sport is thriving 50 years from now."

The 2022 Open Championship begins July 14 and takes place at St. Andrews.

Per ESPN, the PGA Tour has "plans to respond to the direct threat of LIV Golf," which has now signed eight of the top 50 players. Plans include introducing a "revamped schedule" that will include increased purses worth at least $20 million at eight existing marquee events, but the tour's players advisory committee and board have yet to approve the changes.