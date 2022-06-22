ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonestown, PA

Police looking to identify suspect who stole $100 in coins from arcade machines

By Daniel Larlham Jr., Lebanon Daily News
Lebanon Daily News
Lebanon Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bkTW3_0gITNEjz00

Pennsylvania State Police are looking for help identifying a suspect in the theft and vandalism of a Jonestown laundromat.

The incident occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday at the South Lancaster Street ABC Laundromat in Jonestown.

The suspect broke into arcade machines, causing $150 in damage and getting away with $100 in change.

Police say that the suspect fled the scene in a yellow GMC Sierra single-cab truck with a model year between 2014 and 2018.

State police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Trooper Price at (717) 856-2194 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477).

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
skooknews.com

Armed Carjacking in Bethel Township Leads to Vehicle Pursuit and Arrest

A man was carjacked at gunpoint in Berks County on Thursday. According to Bethel Township Police, on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at approximately 6:53pm the victim, a 20 year old male from Bethel Township called 911 reporting he had just been carjacked at gunpoint on Lancaster Avenue in the area of Martha Drive.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Police Seek ID For Hit-Run Driver In Berks County

Pennsylvania State Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a hit-and-run driver in Berks County. The vehicle pictured above was seen on surveillance video striking the Seisholtzville Fire Company's mailbox, driving through bushes, and hitting more items in the parking lot on Saint Peters Road in Hereford Township around 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, state police said.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

One killed in Lancaster County accident, police say

Lancaster County, PA — The Ephrata Police Department is investigating a fatal vehicle crash which occurred on Route 222 southbound at mile marker 42 in Ephrata Township on June 25, around 2:00 AM. Police say a sedan traveling southbound on Route 222 struck the rear of a tractor-trailer stopped...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Dauphin County police chase leads to arrest

EAST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Maryland man was arrested after leading Pennsylvania State Police on a chase in Dauphin County. State Police say on the evening of June 23 a corporal attempted to pull over a vehicle for a speed violation on I-81N. The driver fled police, who initiated a chase.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Jonestown, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Jonestown, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Trooper, PA
Daily Voice

PA Dad On Probation Nabbed For Driving Under The Influence With Children In The Car: Police

A central Pennsylvania father— on probation— has been arrested after he was found to be driving under the influence with children in his vehicle, authorities say. Newberry Township police have been investigating an incident in the first block of Oaklyn Drive in York Haven— where Adam Christopher Deeley lives— since they were called to the home at 2:51 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, according to a release by the department.
YORK HAVEN, PA
abc27.com

Ephrata Police investigating deadly crash on Route 222

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — Ephrata Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened during the overnight hours of Saturday, June 25. According to officers, the crash occurred in the southbound lanes of Route 222 at mile marker 42. A car traveling southbound struck the back end of a tractor-trailer that stopped on the berm of the highway.
EPHRATA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman steals more than $1,600 of merchandise from Walmart in Snyder County

Selinsgrove, Pa. — State police at Selinsgrove said a woman at a Walmart store in Snyder County got away with taking more than $1,600 of merchandise. The unidentified woman was at the store in Monroe Township shortly after midnight on June 3. Police say she attempted to walk past the checkouts at the front of the store with the merchandise in her cart. When store employees stopped her, she told them she was going to get out her wallet. Instead, the woman got into her car and drove away. Police did not provide a description of the suspect.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coins#Arcade#Crime Stoppers#Property Crime#Pennsylvania State Police#Gmc Sierra
Mercury

Carjacking suspect arrested following 100 mph chase on I-78 in northern Berks

A New York man was arrested after leading local and state police on a high-speed chase along Interstate 78 following an armed carjacking in northwestern Berks County. Police successfully deployed spike strips Thursday evening to flatten the tires of the stolen car, ending the roughly 13-mile chase near Hamburg, and arrested the 20-year-old robbery suspect, Jarrion Wiggins of New York.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Parkesburg Police Arrest Suspected Motor Vehicle Thief

PARKESBURG, PA — Kyle Laird, age 24, has been arrested and charged with the theft of a motor vehicle and related traffic offenses, announced the Parkesburg Borough Police Department. Authorities state that on June 17, 2022, just before 7:30 AM, Laird and an accomplice crashed a stolen vehicle at...
PARKESBURG, PA
abc27.com

Carlisle Police warn about multiple scams

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Carlisle are warning residents that there has been an uptick in scam/fraud-related cases in the past month. Some scams include warrant and bail scams, as well as overcharging of service scams. Scammers usually will call the victim posing as a relative or the...
CARLISLE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
abc27.com

One dead, one injured in weekend homicide in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Coroner’s Office responded to Wellspan York Hospital after being notified that someone had died after a shooting incident on Saturday, June 25. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.
YORK, PA
Mercury

100 animals seized from Lancaster County property

The Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals seized 100 animals from a property on Pumping Station Road in Eden Township, Lancaster County, Friday. A PSPCA statement on the incident said the organization received a complaint from a good Samaritan regarding a large number of animals at the property living in poor conditions.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Coroner called to hospital after multi-crash

PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The coroner was called to the hospital after a multi-crash in Luzerne County occurred Saturday afternoon. According to crews, EMS responders were on the scene of a wreck in Plymouth near Turkey Hill on West Main Street. A witness told Eyewitness News three cars were involved in the crash including one […]
PLYMOUTH, PA
FOX 43

Scam Alert: How to spot them and what to do

CARLISLE, Pa. — Carlisle Police have seen an uptick in scam and fraud cases over the past month. These recent scams have involved warrant and bail scams and overcharging of service claims. Scammers will often call a victim posing as a relative or an attorney of a relative, police...
CARLISLE, PA
abc27.com

Suspect steals thousands from safe while victim is hospitalized

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police responded to an inactive burglary on June 19 at approximately 9:23 p.m. at 33 Sunrise Court in Swatara Township. Two suspects are being investigated who had access to the residence and the key to a safe. Somewhere between $2,000 and $3,000 in cash was stolen from the safe.
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Sobriety Checkpoint Leads to Multiple DUI Arrests

A Sobriety Checkpoint in Cressona on Friday led to multiple arrests. According to State Police Sgt. Thomas Hornung of the Schuylkill Haven Barracks, Troopers conducted a sobriety checkpoint on Friday, June 24th, 2022 on Route 183/Sillyman Street in Cressona. As a result of the DUI checkpoint, approximately 132 motorists were...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Ephrata Township fatal crash under investigation

The coroner was called to an early morning crash on Saturday. Emergency dispatchers say a vehicle crashed into the rear of a tractor-trailer in the area of Route 222 and East Mohler Church Road just after 2 a.m. The crash closed 222 for more than three hours. Ephrata Police are...
EPHRATA, PA
local21news.com

One killed in York City shooting, officials say

York County, PA — Officials in York County say a man died following a shooting in York on Saturday night around 11:00 PM. According to authorities, shots were fired during an incident in the area of Cleveland and Lafayette Streets. Officials say one man was taken to an area...
YORK, PA
Lebanon Daily News

Lebanon Daily News

1K+
Followers
273
Post
138K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lebanon Valley's leading source for local news, sports, entertainment and advertising.

 http://ldnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy