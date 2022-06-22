Police looking to identify suspect who stole $100 in coins from arcade machines

Pennsylvania State Police are looking for help identifying a suspect in the theft and vandalism of a Jonestown laundromat.

The incident occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday at the South Lancaster Street ABC Laundromat in Jonestown.

The suspect broke into arcade machines, causing $150 in damage and getting away with $100 in change.

Police say that the suspect fled the scene in a yellow GMC Sierra single-cab truck with a model year between 2014 and 2018.

State police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Trooper Price at (717) 856-2194 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477).