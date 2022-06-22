ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Finalists for BPS Superintendent Announced – Get to Know Them

Caught in Southie
Caught in Southie
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bd8JT_0gITNB5o00

BOSTON – Tuesday, June 21, 2022 – The Boston School Committee today announced the selection of candidates for the position of Superintendent of the Boston Public Schools (BPS), following the recommendation of the nine-member Search Committee. The remaining finalists will participate in a public interview process on Thursday, June 23 and Friday, June 24, which will include three community panels followed by a public interview by the Boston School Committee. (See full schedule below or click here.)

Scheduled for Thursday, June 23: Mary Skipper, Superintendent of Somerville Public Schools. Mary Skipper is in her seventh year as Superintendent of the Somerville Public Schools (SPS). She joined SPS in July of 2015 following an outstanding career at Boston Public Schools, and quickly made her mark in Somerville as an innovative and visionary thinker, a passionate advocate for all youth, and a strategic systems builder whose approach includes leveraging community resources to support students. Before going to Somerville, Superintendent Skipper was Network Superintendent of High Schools for BPS, where she oversaw 34 high schools serving approximately 19,500 students. During her time as Network Superintendent, Boston High Schools achieved the lowest drop-out and the highest graduation rates in BPS history. Among her most notable accomplishments while at BPS, Superintendent Skipper helped launch TechBoston Academy (TBA) as the founding Headmaster in 2002. Superintendent Skipper holds a Bachelor’s in English and Latin from Tufts University. She earned a Master’s in Education Policy from Harvard and a Master’s in Education Leadership from Columbia Teachers College. Superintendent Skipper and her husband Peter reside in Dorchester and have three children.

Scheduled for Friday, June 24: Dr. Tommy Welch, Region 1 School Superintendent (K-12), Boston Public Schools. As the Region 1 School Superintendent, Dr. Welch supports 15 schools, serving over 7,000 students across Charlestown, East Boston, and the North End: two high schools, 12 elementary schools, and an early education center. Dr. Welch’s service in urban education spans over two decades. His work prioritizes the improvement of the academic outcomes of students and connects leaders and resources within the network to provide a coherent instructional vision for all schools. Prior to coming to BPS in 2015, Dr. Welch was the founding principal of a middle school and later a high school in the South Central neighborhood of Los Angeles. His classroom teaching experience focused on English learners and special education inclusion in the lower elementary grades, as well as English at the high school level. Dr. Welch is a graduate of Occidental College and the University of California, Los Angeles. In 2020, he earned his doctorate in Educational Leadership at Boston College. Dr. Welch lives in East Boston with his wife and is a parent of two BPS students.

Mayor Wu and Chair Jeri Robinson also asked the School Committee to formally designate Dr. Drew Echelson, Deputy Superintendent of Academics, as Acting Superintendent to cover the short window between Dr. Brenda Cassellius’ departure on June 30 and the next Superintendent’s first day on the job.

“Boston’s future is tied in every way to the success of our public schools and the health and well-being of our young people,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I’m excited to be at this final stage in our search process and so grateful to the Search Committee for leading a robust process that yielded a strong, diverse pool of candidates with a wide range of lived and professional experiences. I look forward to working hard alongside Drew Echelson, the BPS senior leadership team, school leaders, and school communities throughout this summer for a smooth transition into next school year.”

Dr. Echelson currently serves as the Deputy Superintendent of Academics where he leads the academics, schools and accountability divisions in BPS. In this role, he serves as the Chief Academic Officer, overseeing critical areas that require sustained, thoughtful reform to meet the needs of BPS students. Dr. Echelson was not a candidate for the Superintendent position.

“Boston Public Schools is a place full of talented students, incredible educators, and committed community members who are determined to see every child succeed,” said Brenda Cassellius. “I have come to know Drew as a highly capable and student-centered leader who brings empathy, trust, as the Deputy and will bring that same commitment and energy to his role as acting superintendent. We have laid a strong foundation these past three years, and having his steady hand guide the district until the next superintendent is named will help set forward a smooth transition.

The Superintendent search process began in March, when the nine-member Search Committee launched a series of public listening sessions and community stakeholder meetings. The community feedback voiced by students, families, educators, and other City partners was incorporated into the Superintendent’s job description and informed the Search Committee members’ interview questions. Beginning with 34 candidates, the Search Committee conducted private interviews throughout May and June. These included pre-recorded video responses, one round of interviews conducted via Zoom, and a second round conducted in-person. On Friday, June 16, the Search Committee conducted its final deliberations and voted to select a group of finalists for the School Committee’s consideration. Two candidates have since withdrawn from the process prior to the start of public interviews.

“We would like to extend our gratitude to the Superintendent Search Committee for its tremendous work in assessing candidates through a collaborative process, which included community voices from day one,” said Boston School Committee Chairperson Jeri Robinson. “The district’s next leader must be ready to take on the challenges facing the district and share in our commitment to equity and inclusion, increasing academic achievement, and engaging deeply with all community members.”

The co-chairs of the Superintendent Search Committee are Dr. Pam Eddinger, President of Bunker Hill Community College; Lorena Lopera, Boston School Committee Member and a BPS parent; and Marcus McNeill, a Fenway High School student and youth leader.

“The Superintendent Search Committee has worked collaboratively and efficiently to identify a set of diverse, qualified candidates who deeply understand the issues facing BPS, as well as the tremendous potential of our students to excel.” said Eddinger. “These candidates are exceptional, strong leaders committed to equity and academic excellence.”

“We’ve reached a milestone that people have been anticipating for some time now,” said Lopera. “Community engagement has always been an essential part of the process and I look forward to continuing to hear from the public this week.”

“As a committee, our mission has always been centered first and foremost on the students we serve, and this week’s public panels will continue to foster inclusive community engagement,” said McNeill. “I’m thankful to everyone who took the time to share their feedback on the attributes, values, and experiences that they’d like to see in our next superintendent.”

The finalists will participate in public interviews on Thursday, June 23 and Friday, June 24. These panel interviews will be conducted remotely via Zoom, with live interpretation in nine languages, including ASL, and members of the public are invited to join. Panel questions will remain the same both days, and will be drawn from both the panelists and the previous public responses to the Superintendent Search Survey. Questions may also be chosen live from the Q&A function in Zoom.

• 10:30am-12:00pm: Community Partners

• 1:30-3:00pm: Educators and School Leaders

• 3:30-5:00pm: Students and Families

Each day will end with a public interview with the Boston School Committee. These interviews will be conducted in the School Committee chambers in the Bolling building and streamed on Zoom and on Boston City TV; members of the public are invited to join remotely.

• 5:30-7:30pm: Boston School Committee

Following the interviews, the School Committee will meet on Wednesday, June 29 at 5:00pm to vote on the candidate to offer the position of Superintendent of BPS and to approve Dr. Echelson as the Acting Superintendent.

INTERVIEW SCHEDULE:

Thursday, June 23: Panel discussions and interviews

(Via Zoom and livestreamed on Boston City TV)

Friday, June 24: Panel discussions and interviews

(Via Zoom and livestreamed on Boston City TV)

For the full interview schedule and more information about the search process, visit boston.gov/bps-search.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBUR

Superintendent finalist vows to 'lean' on others to foster understanding inside Boston public schools

Tommy Welch, a regional superintendent for Boston Public Schools, highlighted the importance of teamwork and elevating underrepresented people into leadership positions across the district during a marathon round of public interviews Friday for the Boston school superintendent role. Welch, who currently oversees a region of 15 schools serving 7,000 students...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Latest DESE proposal for Boston school fixes seems to ‘backtrack and take us further apart,’ Mayor Wu says

The city and the state are still hammering out differences in their improvement plans for BPS. Mayor Michelle Wu and the city’s top school officials are disappointed with the state’s latest proposal for an improvement plan for Boston Public Schools, as City Hall and state regulators try to negotiate an agreement and thwart a potential state takeover of the district.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

5 Things You Should Know This Week – June 27th

Mayor Wu’s Neighborhood Coffee Hours are a unique opportunity to speak directly with the Mayor and staff from City departments about open space and their neighborhoods. Dunkin’ will be on-site to keep Bostonians runnin’ with freshly brewed and full of flavor Iced Coffee and assorted fan-favorite MUNCHKINS® donut hole treats. In addition, each family in attendance will receive a free flowering plant provided by the Boston Parks and Recreation Department, while supplies last. Dunkin’ will brew up even more event fun with Dunkin’-izedlawn games and gift card giveaways. Residents at each event will be eligible to win a raffle prize from Dunkin’. Fresh fruit will be provided by Star Market. Additional support by City Express. Mayor Wu will be at Medal of Honor Park on Wednesday, June29th from 9:30am-10:30am.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harvard, MA
City
Charlestown, MA
City
East Boston, MA
City
Boston, MA
City
Dorchester, MA
Local
Massachusetts Education
Somerville, MA
Education
City
Somerville, MA
Boston, MA
Education
commonwealthmagazine.org

Report backs smaller women’s prison to replace MCI-Framingham

MASSACHUSETTS IS MOVING forward with plans to study replacing the MCI-Framingham women’s prison after a report issued by an independent consultant recommended moving the female inmates to a new facility with a smaller footprint and a greater focus on rehabilitation. MCI-Framingham today “is oversized, physically outdated for its rehabilitative...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
everettleader.com

Get Used To This – Everett In The News

It is one thing for the Leader Herald to work in a vacuum for five years, publishing investigative reporting and stand- ing alone and discriminated against and retaliated against by city hall. Until this year, we were fighting alone against the excesses and the inequities of city hall. Now, we...
EVERETT, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Wu
whdh.com

Officials: 5 Boston pools won’t open this summer due to staffing problems

BOSTON (WHDH) - City officials said that five pools won’t open this summer due to staffing shortages. According to the Boston Centers for Youth & Families (BCYF), the pools closed due to staffing are the Blackstone Community Center Pool in the South End, Clougherty Pool in Charlestown, the Hennigan Community Center Pool in Jamaica Plain, the Holland and Perkins Community Center’s pools in Dorchester.
BOSTON, MA
hot969boston.com

3 Massachusetts counties among top healthiest in the United States

It turns out Massachusetts is a pretty healthy state. The list of the healthiest communities in the country has been released according to US News & World Report. 3000 counties nationwide were assessed based on several criteria including community’s unemployment and poverty rates, cancer incidence, walkability and high school graduation rate. Categories like economy, public safety and food & nutrition are then ranked based on their performance. Believe it or not, out of the 3000 counties nationwide, 3 counties in Massachusetts made that list: Nantucket County, Norfolk County and Middlesex County. Nantucket came in at #41, Norfolk came in at #63 and Middlesex came in at #73. Here is a list of the healthiest counties in the United States.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wmar2news

Massachusetts non-profit trying to end youth homelessness

BOSTON, Mass. — Since age 10, E.R. Fletcher has lived most days, not knowing if they have a place to call home. Now 22, Fletcher first ended up living on the streets after leaving an abusive home. "Homelessness has always intersected my identity growing up," Fletcher said. Fletcher is...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston College#Teachers College#The Boston Public Schools#Search Committee#Sps#Techboston Academy
wgbh.org

One woman's fight against sky-high rents

Hammering at the new condo next door rings through crocheted curtains in her fourth floor walk up, but Frances Amador, 38, is unfazed. The East Boston resident is used to the noise and vibrations of construction in this rapidly gentrifying neighborhood. Condos rise in the footprint of dilapidated buildings. High-end...
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Weekend Picks – June 24th

Oxford Properties and Pappas Enterprises are gearing up for the summer with all new seasonal activities at Recreation Station, South Boston’s free game and activity lending library. Recreation Station is filled with items for public use such as fitness gear, lawn games, books, family activities and more! Access the space using a simple combination. Either enter your information here or text the number listed on the front of the lending library to receive the lock box code. Then enjoy an array of seasonal activities, all yours for the borrowing. The Recreation Station is open to the public from 7am to 9pm on the waterfront along Pappas Way, the street connecting South Boston to Boston’s Seaport. Make sure to follow them on Facebook for the latest news on special classes, activities and more!
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Special Education
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Eat the Most Incredible Greek Food in Boston

Greek food is hands down one of my favorite foods. There is so much to love: the olives, the Feta cheese, the pita bread, and the various dips and spreads. I’m always on the lookout for good Greek restaurants. While visiting the city, I was craving Greek food, so I scoped out the best Greek restaurants in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

27 places that serve deliciously decadent ice cream sundaes

"You can't beat a classic banana split." Scoops of ice cream layered with fudge and other toppings — a sundae is a special thing. Now that summer has officially started, we wanted to hear about the ice cream shops that serve the most decadent, over-the-top sundaes. Readers were quick to respond. Almost 100 people let us know where you can get a delicious frozen dessert.
BOSTON, MA
capecod.com

Somerville attorney arrested at Yarmouth residence by FBI on bribery charges

YARMOUTH – A Somerville attorney was arrested by the FBI in Yarmouth Friday on charges that he engaged in a scheme to bribe the Medford Chief of Police. Sean O’Donovan, 54, was indicted on two counts of honest services wire fraud and one count of bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds. O’Donovan will make an initial appearance in federal court in Boston this afternoon.
YARMOUTH, MA
Caught in Southie

Caught in Southie

Boston, MA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
365K+
Views
ABOUT

Caught in Southie brings you the latest neighborhood news about South Boston, MA. Rich in history, even richer in characters, South Boston is the best place to live. From its gritty roots to its influx of new residents, it is the melting pot of all you want a city to be. We live and breathe Southie – that’s our mission.

 https://caughtinsouthie.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy