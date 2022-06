MONCKS CORNER, S.C. – Looking to amp up your cardio? If so, Spin843 might be up your alley. Officially open since February, the owners celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday. Mayor Michael A. Lockliear and Town Councilmembers Latorie Lloyd and Chad Sweatman were in attendance. 📢 Stay in the loop. Sign up for Berkeley County news at […] The post New Spin Studio In Moncks Corner Celebrates Grand Opening appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.

MONCKS CORNER, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO