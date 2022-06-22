ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somersworth, NH

Maine Goodwill stores stop accepting donations

By WGME
WPFO
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll Maine Goodwill stores will not be accepting any donations through July 5. Goodwill...

fox23maine.com

Q97.9

9 Majestic Maine Lakes That Need To Be On Your Bucket List

Maine's love affair with boating, fishing, and other aquatic activities goes way beyond the fact that the state sits on the Atlantic Ocean. The state is filled with literally thousands of ponds and lakes. These inland bodies of water range in size from a few hundred square feet to thousands...
MAINE STATE
WMUR.com

NH Business: New Hampshire's battle with unemployment

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire was already struggling with unemployment before the pandemic, so what factors are worsening the problem?. Fred Kocher is joined by Brian Gottlob, director of the New Hampshire Economic Labor and Market Information Bureau at the Department Employment Security, to discuss the fueling New Hampshire's issues with unemployment.
MANCHESTER, NH
WPFO

Oyster industry growing fast in Maine ahead of festival in Freeport

FREEPORT (WGME) - More than 20,000 oysters ready to be shucked at the first annual Maine Oyster Festival on Freeport. Folks with about 30 different oyster farms are representing the industry. Industry experts say it's growing fast here in Maine. The annual haul of oysters grew by more than 50%...
FREEPORT, ME
94.3 WCYY

One Historical Inn In Maine Has A Chillingly Haunted History

Countless amounts of people have traveled along Route 1A in Maine from Bangor on their way to Ellsworth and Bar Harbor. Through twists and turns, you'll come up to a picturesque hilltop opening with a majestic colonial building sitting atop known as the Lucerne Inn. The inn has been maintained since it was built in 1818, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and still operates today hosting guests, weddings and other events. But after decades of strange noises, shadows and other occurrences being reported by visitors, the question was asked, "is this place haunted?". And of course, there's a story.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Good Shepherd Food Bank grants help Maine farms

FALMOUTH (WGME) – Grants from the Good Shepherd Food Bank are helping the growers at Hurricane Valley Farm in Falmouth and many other farmers. "Cultivating Community" says the money will help it distribute vegetables to pantries in the Lisbon, Lewiston and the greater Portland area. Organizers say it's a...
FALMOUTH, ME
Z107.3

For the Next Couple Weeks, Goodwill Cannot Take Your Donations.

Put that nasty old couch right back where it was. It had to be about 20+ years ago, but my band at the time had a pretty large rehearsal space. Big enough that we had a few chairs and a couch that faced a TV where we could play video games on breaks from practicing. Sometimes those practices turned into more video games than actual work, but whatever. We loved it.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Maine food truck operators celebrate National Food Truck Day

PORTLAND (WGME) – Friday was National Food Truck Day. On Portland’s Eastern Prom, the owners of Cargo Pizza have known each other for quite some time. Greg Mihos and his dad Dimitrios started the Cargo Pizza food truck back in 2019. Greg Mihos has worked at his dad's...
PORTLAND, ME
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best lobster rolls in New Hampshire

Lobster rolls are a great summertime treat, but where can you find the best in New Hampshire? See the top places, according to our viewers. The Stumble Inn gets praise for the lobster rolls it has available as a special during the summer. 4. Tuckaway Tavern and Butchery in Raymond.
RESTAURANTS
Boston

These New England boardwalks are worth a visit this summer

Nothing says summer fun like a stroll along a boardwalk. Here's a selection of boardwalks with beautiful views, great food, arcade games, and more. New England summers bring plenty of boardwalk fun. Some seaside pathways offer shops, restaurants, music, and carnival rides, while others are simply an escape into nature.
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Governor vetoes bill to tighten permitting rules for new landfills

CONCORD, N.H. — Gov. Chris Sununu has vetoed a bill that would have tightened the permitting process for new landfills in New Hampshire. House Bill 1454 would have repealed the standard 200-foot buffer between a landfill and a lake, river or coastline in New Hampshire and replaced it with a site-specific evaluation that took into account the flow of groundwater.
HEALTH
94.9 HOM

New Hampshire Man Finds Stray Kitten That Turns Out to Be a Bobcat

Isn't this little guy or gal adorable? Look at those sweet, innocent little eyes. So precious. But this isn't your ordinary stray kitty. Courtney Mack of Derry, New Hampshire, recently made this post to the u local New Hampshire Facebook group, telling the unusual story of what her husband Dustin encountered on his way home from a walk.
DERRY, NH
WPFO

Consumers complain of illegal credit card surcharges in Southern Maine

STATEWIDE (WGME) -- The CBS13 I-Team is on your side, looking into concerns about credit card surcharges, which are prohibited in Maine. Three consumers contacted us in the span of one week, saying they encountered surcharges recently, running into things like convenience fees and "non-cash adjustments." One consumer wrote, "Restaurant...
MAINE STATE

