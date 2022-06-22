ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas event helps you find the perfect dog breed

 4 days ago

First-time 'Meet the Breed' dog event happening in Dallas

DALLAS — A first-time event is coming to Dallas that will give people the chance to get to know more about a breed of dog they might be interested in adopting. Dallas' first American Kennel Club Meet the Breeds event is happening at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Saturday, June 25, and Sunday, June 26.
