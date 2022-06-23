ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newegg Bonanza sale includes the RTX 3090 Ti selling $459 below MSRP today

By Aleksha McLoughlin
 2 days ago

Newegg's Bonanza sale features some of the best prices we've seen on graphics cards, such as the RTX 3070 and RTX 3090 Ti, as well as competitive rates on the latest Z690 motherboards.

Without question, one of the best graphics card deals found in the Newegg Bonaza sale has to be the Gigabyte Gaming RTX 3090 Ti for only $1,539.99 (was $2,1450) for $610 off the sticker price. Simply put, this is a rate on RTX 3090 Ti stock that we just haven't seen before, taking the revised BFGPU model's asking price down to the MSRP of the original model from two years prior. This is an amazing opportunity to get the most powerful graphics card for gaming on the market for less today.

It isn't just the highest-end from Ampere that has received substantial discounts, though. Also of note is the Gigabyte Gaming RTX 3070 for just $549.99 (was $730) . This is actually $20 cheaper than the MSRP of the Gigabyte variant was at launch and one of the cheapest RTX 3070 stock that we've ever seen. If you've held off on getting your hands on a mid-range RTX 30 series video card, then this Newegg Bonanza deal is certainly worth it in our opinion.

For more hardware offers, we're also rounding up the best cheap graphics card deals as well as the best cheap gaming PC deals for component and prebuilt offers alike.

Newegg Bonanza graphics card deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13jNXQ_0gITJ1Ud00

Gigabyte RTX 3050 Gaming OC | $380 $330 at Newegg
Save $50 with promo code VGAGBET245 - This is one of the best prices that we've come across on an RTX 3050 since the GPU launched earlier in the year. The Gigabyte RTX 3050 is one of the more premium models, too, which rarely sells for under the $350 mark.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d2q3m_0gITJ1Ud00

MSI Ventus RTX 3060 Ti | $570 $499.99 at Newegg
Save $70 - We rarely ever see RTX 3060 Ti stock selling for under the $500 mark, making this graphics card deal ideal for those wanting 1440p ray-traced gaming at a great rate.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LeBPr_0gITJ1Ud00

Gigabyte Gaming OC RTX 3070 | $730 $549.99 at Newegg
Save $180 with promo code: VGAGBET246 - This is an amazing price on the RTX 3070, taking this particular GPU variant to $20 cheaper than Gigabyte's RTX 3070 model was at release. This is ideal for anyone wanting 1440p and 4K at a stellar price that doesn't break the bank.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kcD5m_0gITJ1Ud00

Gigabyte Gaming OC RTX 3080 | $900 $799.99 at Newegg
Save $100 - While we've seen this rate a handful of times on RTX 3080 stock, this is still the best price on the Gigabyte Gaming OC RTX 3080 in the US that we've come across since launch.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jGxt4_0gITJ1Ud00

Gigabyte Radeon RX 6900 XT | $1,070 $819 at Newegg
Save $250 with promo code: VGAGBET249 - This is an exceptional price on the RX 6900 XT which provides similar gaming performance to the RTX 3090 for 2/3rds the cost. We don't really see RX 6900 XT graphics cards under $900, so this offer is certainly worth considering.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NjkPX_0gITJ1Ud00

Gigabyte Gaming RTX 3090 Ti | $2,150 $1,539.99 at Newegg
Save $610 with promo code: VGAGBET242 - This is an amazing price on the RTX 3090 Ti, taking the newly released BFGPU refresh down to a rate on par with the original model's MSRP. We've never seen RTX 3090 Ti anywhere near this cheap, so this is one deal you're not going to want to miss.
View Deal

Newegg Bonanza motherboard deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TNklb_0gITJ1Ud00

Gigabyte Z690 DDR4 | $220 $169.99 at Newegg
Save $50 with a rebate card - This is a great price on the still fairly new Gigabyte Z690 motherboard. Keep in mind that while this unit does benefit from PCIe 5.0 compatibility, you will not have the option to use DDR5 memory kits here.
View Deal

ASRock Z690 Steel Legend WiFi DDR4| $270 $199.99 at Newegg
Save $70 - This is a huge saving on one of the more popular LGA 1700 motherboards. Although there is no DDR5 support, this model does include built-in Wi-Fi meaning there's no need for an external card or reliance on Ethernet.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pDCSD_0gITJ1Ud00

Asus ROG Strix Z690-E Gaming WiFi 6E | $470 $399.99 at Newegg
Save $70 - If you've been after a high-end Z690 motherboard featuring DDR5 support, Bluetooth, and built-in WiFi then this model has it all for under $400. This is a rate we haven't seen too commonly since this Mobo family launched late last year.
View Deal

More of today's best graphics card deals

If you're interested in more graphics card deals outside of the Newegg Bonanza sale then you'll find offers on all our favorite models below.

Find more from the latest components with the best RAM for gaming , best SSD for gaming , and best PC cases .

TechSpot

Intel Arc A380 gaming performance disappoints in early review

Why it matters: Intel may have wanted to exploit a window of opportunity with its Intel Arc GPUs, but the company has had to delay their release and even limit the initial availability to the Asian market. Now that the first independent review of a desktop Arc graphics card is out, Intel's lack of confidence in its discrete GPUs seems warranted.
COMPUTERS
