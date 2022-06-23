Newegg Bonanza sale includes the RTX 3090 Ti selling $459 below MSRP today

Newegg's Bonanza sale features some of the best prices we've seen on graphics cards, such as the RTX 3070 and RTX 3090 Ti, as well as competitive rates on the latest Z690 motherboards.

Without question, one of the best graphics card deals found in the Newegg Bonaza sale has to be the Gigabyte Gaming RTX 3090 Ti for only $1,539.99 (was $2,1450) for $610 off the sticker price. Simply put, this is a rate on RTX 3090 Ti stock that we just haven't seen before, taking the revised BFGPU model's asking price down to the MSRP of the original model from two years prior. This is an amazing opportunity to get the most powerful graphics card for gaming on the market for less today.

It isn't just the highest-end from Ampere that has received substantial discounts, though. Also of note is the Gigabyte Gaming RTX 3070 for just $549.99 (was $730) . This is actually $20 cheaper than the MSRP of the Gigabyte variant was at launch and one of the cheapest RTX 3070 stock that we've ever seen. If you've held off on getting your hands on a mid-range RTX 30 series video card, then this Newegg Bonanza deal is certainly worth it in our opinion.

Newegg Bonanza graphics card deals

Gigabyte RTX 3050 Gaming OC | $380 $330 at Newegg

Save $50 with promo code VGAGBET245 - This is one of the best prices that we've come across on an RTX 3050 since the GPU launched earlier in the year. The Gigabyte RTX 3050 is one of the more premium models, too, which rarely sells for under the $350 mark.

MSI Ventus RTX 3060 Ti | $570 $499.99 at Newegg

Save $70 - We rarely ever see RTX 3060 Ti stock selling for under the $500 mark, making this graphics card deal ideal for those wanting 1440p ray-traced gaming at a great rate.

Gigabyte Gaming OC RTX 3070 | $730 $549.99 at Newegg

Save $180 with promo code: VGAGBET246 - This is an amazing price on the RTX 3070, taking this particular GPU variant to $20 cheaper than Gigabyte's RTX 3070 model was at release. This is ideal for anyone wanting 1440p and 4K at a stellar price that doesn't break the bank.

Gigabyte Gaming OC RTX 3080 | $900 $799.99 at Newegg

Save $100 - While we've seen this rate a handful of times on RTX 3080 stock, this is still the best price on the Gigabyte Gaming OC RTX 3080 in the US that we've come across since launch.

Gigabyte Radeon RX 6900 XT | $1,070 $819 at Newegg

Save $250 with promo code: VGAGBET249 - This is an exceptional price on the RX 6900 XT which provides similar gaming performance to the RTX 3090 for 2/3rds the cost. We don't really see RX 6900 XT graphics cards under $900, so this offer is certainly worth considering.

Gigabyte Gaming RTX 3090 Ti | $2,150 $1,539.99 at Newegg

Save $610 with promo code: VGAGBET242 - This is an amazing price on the RTX 3090 Ti, taking the newly released BFGPU refresh down to a rate on par with the original model's MSRP. We've never seen RTX 3090 Ti anywhere near this cheap, so this is one deal you're not going to want to miss.

Newegg Bonanza motherboard deals

Gigabyte Z690 DDR4 | $220 $169.99 at Newegg

Save $50 with a rebate card - This is a great price on the still fairly new Gigabyte Z690 motherboard. Keep in mind that while this unit does benefit from PCIe 5.0 compatibility, you will not have the option to use DDR5 memory kits here.

ASRock Z690 Steel Legend WiFi DDR4| $270 $199.99 at Newegg

Save $70 - This is a huge saving on one of the more popular LGA 1700 motherboards. Although there is no DDR5 support, this model does include built-in Wi-Fi meaning there's no need for an external card or reliance on Ethernet.

Asus ROG Strix Z690-E Gaming WiFi 6E | $470 $399.99 at Newegg

Save $70 - If you've been after a high-end Z690 motherboard featuring DDR5 support, Bluetooth, and built-in WiFi then this model has it all for under $400. This is a rate we haven't seen too commonly since this Mobo family launched late last year.

