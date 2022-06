A University of Connecticut student accused of drawing swastikas on buildings on campus has been granted admission to a pre-trial probationary program. Kristopher Pieper, 22, who lived in Enfield at the time of his arrest, was granted admission to the accelerated rehabilitation program Friday in Vernon Superior Court. If he successfully completes the program, the charges he is facing will be dropped.

ENFIELD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO