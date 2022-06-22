Men under the influence of women are more likely to take better care of their health

BOSTON - A new study suggests if you can't stand on one leg for even a short period of time, you could be at an increased risk of death.As we age, we tend to lose muscle strength, flexibility, and balance which puts us at increased risk of falls, the leading cause of injury-related death in people 65 and older. But balance is a risk factor that isn't routinely tested at a doctor's office. To identify such a test, researchers in Brazil looked at more than 1,700 middle-aged and older adults. They asked them to stand on one leg with the other foot resting on the calf of the standing leg and with their arms by their sides. They found that the inability to stand one-legged for 10 seconds was associated with an 84% greater risk of death over the next seven years. Those who failed were more likely to be obese, have heart disease, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or diabetes. That doesn't mean if you can't stand on one leg you're going to die, but it could be an indicator of your overall health and fitness and should prompt you and your doctor to address any underlying issues.

