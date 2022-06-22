ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Men under the influence of women are more likely to take better care of their health

SFGate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(BPT) - Men are notorious for avoiding the doctor and ignoring warning signs when it comes to their health. New research confirms this isn’t just a myth with 2 in 5 men saying they've put off seeing a doctor until their symptoms were urgent and 1 in 3 men avoiding the...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Ability to stand on one leg may be indicator of overall health

BOSTON - A new study suggests if you can't stand on one leg for even a short period of time, you could be at an increased risk of death.As we age, we tend to lose muscle strength, flexibility, and balance which puts us at increased risk of falls, the leading cause of injury-related death in people 65 and older.  But balance is a risk factor that isn't routinely tested at a doctor's office. To identify such a test, researchers in Brazil looked at more than 1,700 middle-aged and older adults. They asked them to stand on one leg with the other foot resting on the calf of the standing leg and with their arms by their sides. They found that the inability to stand one-legged for 10 seconds was associated with an 84% greater risk of death over the next seven years. Those who failed were more likely to be obese, have heart disease, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or diabetes. That doesn't mean if you can't stand on one leg you're going to die, but it could be an indicator of your overall health and fitness and should prompt you and your doctor to address any underlying issues.
BOSTON, MA
WebMD

How I Went From Having Gestational Diabetes to Type 2 Diabetes

My Pregnancy: One of the greatest moments of my life was finding out I was going to be a mom! Unfortunately, after taking the prenatal glucose test, I learned that I had gestational diabetes. Gestational diabetes affects pregnant women who haven’t ever been diagnosed with diabetes. My doctor told me that my body didn’t make enough insulin to ensure I’d have a healthy baby. As a result, I would have to take insulin injections daily. I was devastated.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
WebMD

Having the Right Health Care Team Is Key to Managing Diabetes

I went from having gestational diabetes to type 2 diabetes. I’ve been managing my diabetes for 15 years. This has been an emotional journey. It started out with me being in denial because I didn’t want to come to terms with my disease. Next, it was dealing with the depression of trying to cope with having diabetes. Lastly, it was acceptance or coming to terms. I have diabetes, so I had to make changes in my life.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Preventive Care#Cholesterol#Men S Health Survey#Mdvip
Tracey Folly

Pregnant woman horrified when doctors make her take X-rays lying prone on her belly while in labor

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I once faked being pregnant so I wouldn't have to accompany a patient into a hospital X-ray room and hold her in position while the technician took X-rays of her arm. So when I heard a doctor had ordered X-rays for my mother while she was pregnant with me, I felt stunned.
WebMD

Some People Test Positive for COVID Several Days After Symptoms

May 31, 2022 -- Two-plus years into the COVID-19 pandemic, scientists still aren’t sure how long people who catch coronavirus remain infectious, The Wall Street Journal reports. Some people keep testing positive with rapid tests beyond five days, and some even test positive after 10 days, the newspaper reported....
PUBLIC HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

How often should you poop in a day?

However gross it may sound; pooping is a necessity of life that one cannot ignore. Your poop can indicate if you're getting enough fibre and water in your diet, as well as whether your digestive tract is processing food too rapidly or too slowly. Additionally, persistent changes in bowel habits or the nature of your excrement may indicate a medical ailment that has to be treated.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
MedicalXpress

Erectile dysfunction drugs could help in the treatment of esophageal cancer

A group of drugs commonly used to treat erectile dysfunction may be able to boost the effect of chemotherapy in esophageal cancer, according to new research. This research, published today (Tuesday) in Cell Reports Medicine, found that the drugs, known as PDE5 inhibitors can reverse chemotherapy resistance by targeting cells called cancer-associated fibroblasts (CAFs) residing in the area surrounding the tumor.
CANCER
Daily Mail

Simple jab may prevent people at risk of type 1 diabetes from developing the potentially life-threatening disease before it strikes

A simple jab could soon prevent people at risk of type 1 diabetes from developing the disease in the first place. The drug, currently known as IMCY-0098, blocks the faulty immune system response that is thought to trigger the illness. Type 1 diabetes affects 400,000 Britons and is potentially life-threatening....
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

You no longer need surgery to be diagnosed with endometriosis

By age 44, endometriosis affects around one in nine women and people assigned female at birth in Australia. It's caused by the presence of tissue similar to the lining of the uterus found outside the uterus. While endometriosis is most commonly found in the pelvic cavity, it can sometimes be found in the diaphragm, lungs and elsewhere.
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Dear Doctor: Please Fix My Thumb, Not My Feelings

It's common for well-meaning doctors and nurses to feel uncomfortable and unsure in the face of a patient's emotional distress. To provide compassionate support, don’t try to “fix” a patient’s distress. Instead, slow down, ask about it, and listen with care. When a patient feels heard...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

COVID-19 vaccination in pregnancy helps protect infants from needing hospital care for COVID-19

In a new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, researchers provide additional evidence that COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy helps protect babies younger than 6 months from being hospitalized due to COVID-19. The risk of COVID-19 hospitalization among babies was reduced by about 80 percent during the delta wave (July 1–December 18, 2021) and 40 percent during the omicron wave (December 19–March 8, 2022).
WOMEN'S HEALTH
UPI News

Beneficial skin mites could be on verge of extinction

It's an icky truth: Everyone has millions of tiny mites living and mating on their skin. Not to worry, though -- Demodex folliculorum skin mites actually help keep your pores clean and your skin healthy, stressed Alejandra Perotti, an associate professor of invertebrate biology with the University of Reading in the United Kingdom.
SKIN CARE
BBC

Waiting lists: More cash wanted to help older people manage pain

Exercise classes for older people waiting for treatment for muscle conditions should get more cash, a charity has said. Waiting lists rose to more than 707,000 in April, with the latest figures on Thursday showing two solid years of growth since the pandemic. Now Age Cymru wants to see long-term...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Deborah James: What are the symptoms of bowel cancer and how can it be treated?

Bowel cancer is the fourth most common cancer in the UK, with nearly 43,000 people diagnosed with the disease every year in the country.It is also the second biggest cancer killer, according to Bowel Cancer UK, behind only lung cancer. Bowel cancer claims the lives of more than 16,500 Britons a year, equivalent to 45 people each day.The charity, whose patrons include actors Tom Hardy and Rupert Evans, as well as cancer campaigner Dame Deborah James, says that while bowel cancer is more common in people over the age of 50, it can affect people of all ages, with more...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy