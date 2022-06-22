Special Weather Statement issued for Admiralty Inlet Area, Bellevue and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-26 04:57:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-27 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Central Columbia River Gorge; Greater Portland Metro Area; Lower Columbia; Upper Hood River Valley; Western Columbia River Gorge HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures up to 102 degrees expected. * WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia, Greater Portland Metro Area, Upper Hood River Valley, Western Columbia River Gorge and Central Columbia River Gorge. In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area, Western Columbia River Gorge and Central Columbia River Gorge. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. Rivers are running cold and fast, and will continue to do so this weekend. Nearly every year, people die in rivers in southwest Washington and northwest Oregon due to cold water shock during the season`s first heat wave. Hot temperatures can make the cool water seem tempting, but river temperatures in the 50s can easily result in cold water shock that can kill in minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Today is expected to be the hottest day with highs in the mid to upper 90s, locally to 102. Maximum temperatures Monday are expected to be a few degrees cooler, in the lower to mid 90s. Nighttime temperatures are expected to be in the upper 50s to upper 60s, with urban areas and elevated terrain likely the warmest.

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO