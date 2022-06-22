Fans dub this season's Below Deck Sailing Yacht cast 'best ever' after finale

We're not the only ones sad to see Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 3 end — viewers were quick to take to social media after this week's finale episode to pour one out (albeit not from a magnum of Veuve Cliquot) for who they're calling the "best crew ever" in the history of the Below Deck franchise.

The end of this charter season has Below Deck devotees questioning which season 3 crew members we'll be seeing when the Parsifal III opens its sails yet again, and Monday night's finale gave us some clues.

We can safely rule in first mate Gary King, who, like the end of last season, stayed aboard with Captain Glenn Shepherd for the boat's crossing after filming. We'd also put money on the return of beloved chief stew Daisy Kelliher , if only so fans could get more intel about all those Gary and Daisy dating rumors . And we wouldn't be surprised if chief engineer, resident voice of reason and fellow Sailing Yacht season 2 alum Colin MacRae joins the flirty twosome if the show comes back for a fourth season.

However, the third member of the boys' "Giggle Club," chef Marcos Spaziani — whose cooking skills, disposition and work ethic scored the crew their biggest tip of the season — is not looking like a safe bet for Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4.

Despite being the clear fan favorite of all this season's newcomers, Spaziani reveals to Captain Glenn in the finale episode that he received news from his business partner that an investor is interested in opening a restaurant with them. That restaurant is Marlou in downtown Los Angeles, which according to Instagram is keeping Spaziani busy. Too busy to join his Below Deck buddies next time around? We'll just have to stay tuned.

Multiple crewmates departed the Parsifal III early, one of their own accord and one terminated by Captain Glenn: second stew Gabriela Barragan and deckhand Tom Pearson. It will be interesting to see if the two newbies are given a second chance at reality TV stardom, or if they're both gone with the wind.

Fans praise season 3 Below Deck Sailing Yacht cast:

Here's who Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans want to see return next season:

Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 3 premiered on Monday, February 21. New episodes continue to air on Mondays at 8 pm ET/PT on Bravo TV in the US. Episodes are available the next day in the UK on Hayu , which can be included as part of a Prime Video subscription.