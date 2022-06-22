ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg Harbor City, NJ

Egg Harbor Man Arrested and Charged for Possession of Child Abuse Images

By Charlie Dwyer
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

EGG HARBOR CITY, NJ – The Atlantic City Prosecutor’s Office has announced a 26-year-old...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlantic City, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Atlantic City, NJ
Egg Harbor City, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Ocean City, NJ
Atlantic County, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Egg Harbor City, NJ
County
Atlantic County, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#The Possession#Violent Crime#Kik
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

99K+
Followers
55K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy