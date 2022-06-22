ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Trenton Police Searching for Missing 16-Year-Old

By Charlie Dwyer
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TRENTON, NJ – Police in Trenton are searching for Jahlile J. Milburne, 16-year-old juvenile...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mount Holly, NJ
City
Trenton, NJ
Trenton, NJ
Crime & Safety
Trentonian

Trenton cop arrested for threatening school administrator in Hamilton

A Trenton cop has been put on leave with pay after allegedly threatening someone at a Hamilton elementary school earlier this month, according to a city spokesman. Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that Officer Rudy Lopez was charged with two counts of harassment at Lalor Elementary School in Hamilton.
TRENTON, NJ
Paterson Times

Paterson man killed in Belle Avenue shooting

A man was shot and killed in a shooting on Belle Avenue early Saturday morning, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. Yeshawn Staggers, 27, of Paterson, was struck by gunfire in the area of 33 Belle Avenue at around 1:10 a.m. He later arrived at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center seeking treatment for a non-fatal gunshot wound.
PATERSON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Missing Person
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
fox29.com

Man shot multiple times and killed in Hunting Park, police say

HUNTING PARK - Philadelphia police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Hunting Park. According to officials, police were called to the 500 block of West Bristol Street Saturday, in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood, just before 1 p.m., on the report of a shooting. When they arrived, police...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Man Spends Thousands On Credit Card Stolen From Morris County Hotel Lobby, Police Say

A 69-year-old man spent thousands of dollars on a credit card he picked up in the lobby of a Morris County hotel, authorities said. Officers responding to a theft report at the Sonesta Select Hotel on Route 10 in Whippany found that Daniel Bergeron, of Convent Station, picked up another guest’s credit card on Thursday, June 9, Hanover Police said in a release on Friday, June 24.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

99K+
Followers
55K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy