Teen Runaway Reported Missing in Bridgeton

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Friends and family gathered Saturday night to honor James Sanders, who was struck and killed by an SUV on Wednesday in West Philadelphia. Balloons were released in an emotional gathering to remember the 16-year-old. He was among two people hit while walking home from a corner store at 44th and Parrish Streets. Police say 27-year-old Zaire Semaj Adams struck Sanders and another man in a stolen vehicle. Adams has been charged with homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter and other related charges.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO