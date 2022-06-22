ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Bend, OR

Art lecture at NBPL, June 22

oregontoday.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday, June 22 at 11 am, North Bend Public Library’s artist-in-residence Janne LaValle will present a lecture in the NBPL meeting room. The lecture, “The Conversation of Composition,” explains the storytelling of visual arts. In Janne’s words: Every book, poem, photograph, painting is thoughtfully composed to tell the story...

oregontoday.net

oregontoday.net

COMMUNITY COOKING WITH THE CO-OP: Starring Jamar, June 23

Coos Bay Public Library, in partnership with Coos Head Food Co-op, will co-host COMMUNITY COOKING WITH THE CO-OP: Starring Jamar every fourth Thursday at 5:30pm on Zoom (virtual meeting software). Next event: Thursday, June 23. Coos Bay Library has teamed up with Coos Head Food Co-op’s Outreach Coordinator, Jamar, to provide safe, easy, and healthy recipes to create at home. Join us virtually for this fun community event! In June, Jamar will be featuring Coos Head Juneteenth Special Edition. This event is FREE and open to everyone. For ingredients and access, please register by going to https://bit.ly/3powyqG.
COOS BAY, OR
oregontoday.net

COVID-19 in Oregon/Coos Co., June 24

OHA report, June 23, 2022 – Cases: 2,364 new, 800,405 total; Deaths: 20 new, 7,764 total; Hospitalized: 331, four more than Wednesday, June 22, 2022. CHW report, June 23, 2022 – New cases: 33; Active cases: 365; Hospitalizations: 3; New deaths: 0, 155 total; Total cases: 11,714.
COOS COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Fire Season Begins Friday, June 23

CFPA release – The Coos Forest Protective Association (CFPA) announced today that fire season will officially begin at 12:01 a.m. Friday, June 24, 2022. The start of fire season activates restrictions for both public and industrial forest use on all public, private, county, state, and Bureau of Land Management (BLM) lands within CFPA’s District boundaries. The start of fire season means the end of unregulated, outside burning for rural Coos, Curry and western Douglas Counties. The outside burning of debris piles and the use of burn barrels will be prohibited until fire season is terminated. Residents living within an incorporated city need to contact their local fire department for burning restrictions and permit details. Under Oregon law, the use of tracer ammunition and exploding targets is prohibited during fire season, and the use of sky lanterns is prohibited year round. Regulated Use restrictions will also be implemented, putting restrictions on public activities based on daily fire danger levels for specific activities. Industrial fire regulations will also go into effect. Industrial Fire Precaution Level (IFPL) 1 prohibits smoking while working on or traveling through an industrial operation. Specified fire tools and suppression equipment must be maintained on all operations. A fire watch is also required on all industrial operation sites. As fire season progresses, additional closures and restrictions may be imposed as weather conditions and fire danger becomes more severe. For further information contact the CFPA Closure Information Line at (541) 267-1789, visit the website at www.coosfpa.net, or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
COOS COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Fentanyl Overdoses in the Bay Area, June 23

CBPD release – On the afternoon of June 20, 2022, the Coos Bay Police and Fire Departments responded to 3 reports of drug overdoses, one of which was fatal. In all cases, we suspect the overdoses were the result of the powerful drug Fentanyl. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. The frequency of drug overdoses seen by our departments as well as other local first responders has seemingly doubled. CBFD Battalion Chief Steve Takis reported his department administered Naloxone (a medicine that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose) 29 times in 2021, but has already administered Naloxone 25 times during 2022. In June alone, North Coos Dispatch center has had 6 overdose reports in the Coos Bay and North Bend area, with 4 coming on June 20 and 21. The dangers of Fentanyl and other opioids are not reserved for only those using the drugs, but pose a risk to those who may be in close proximity as well. The Coos Bay Police Department urges the public to be cautious, and call 911 if they suspect someone is using or overdosing on these types of drugs since exposure in even tiny amounts can be extremely dangerous and even fatal. Please read more about the dangers and signs of overdose of Fentanyl at: https://www.cdc.gov/stopoverdose/fentanyl/index.html.
COOS BAY, OR
North Bend, OR
oregontoday.net

Police logs, June 24

According to an entry on the NBPD log for June 22, 6:36 a.m., 1000 block So. Broadway, 21-year old Raymond Kryssing charged with DWS Misdemeanor, “Kryssing cited in lieu of custody.”. Bike Theft. According to an entry on the CBPD log for June 22, 9:09 a.m., 700 block No....
NORTH BEND, OR
oregontoday.net

Marijuana Bust, Douglas Co., June 23

On Tuesday, June 21st, 2022, 25 year old Alejandro Guadalupe Martinez was arrested and lodged at the Douglas County Jail regarding a previous investigation by detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT). In January of this year, detectives served a search warrant at Martinez’s residence in the 600 block of Gross Loop in Canyonville. During the search, detectives found approximately 546 pounds of processed marijuana packaged in 1 pound bags, and stored in boxes, ready for shipment. Also found was a small number of growing marijuana plants, an undisclosed amount of cash, as well as other evidence of drug trafficking. The residence was unoccupied at the time of the search warrant, as Martinez had been taken into custody earlier that morning by police in Fresno County, California on unrelated charges. Martinez was later released from custody in California in March after posting $100,000 bond. Additionally, Martinez is on parole in the state of California, and a condition of his parole is that he is not allowed to leave the State of California. On Tuesday, June 21st, DINT detectives learned Martinez was back in the area, and notified deputies of the information. At approximately 3:00 PM, a Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy found Martinez broke down on the side of I-5 south of Canyonville. Martinez was taken into custody without incident and lodged at the Douglas County Jail on charges of Unlawful Possession of Marijuana, Unlawful Manufacture of Marijuana, Laundering a Monetary Instrument, and Attempt to Commit Class B Felony.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR

