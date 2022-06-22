ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Beartooth Highway Damaged In Montana From Flooding

By Kevin Koile
Sheridan Media
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYellowstone National Park wasn’t the only scenic area that suffered damage from recent flooding activity. The Montana Department of Transportation reports the Montana side of the Beartooth Highway, also known as US Highway...

sheridanmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'I didn't even grab a change of underwear.' Couple whose home was washed away in devastating Yellowstone floods describe seeing the house drift downstream with their mattress floating behind just hours after they were forced to flee

Still reeling from losing their home in devastating floods brought by 'unprecedented' rainfall, Victoria and TJ Britton are slowly trying to put their lives back together. The couple's house on the bank of the Yellowstone River in Gardiner, Montana, just north of Yellowstone National Park, was swept away on Monday evening as flooding reached record levels.
GARDINER, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
City
Red Lodge, MT
State
Wyoming State
Local
Montana Traffic
Local
Montana Government
People

Details Emerge After 3-Year-Old Boy Survives 2 Days Solo in Montana Wilderness: 'He Was Very, Very Scared'

Officials in Montana are sharing more details about 3-year-old Ryker Webb, who spent two days on his own in the wilderness and managed to protect himself. The plucky tyke — who was reported missing from his home in Troy, Montana, on the afternoon of June 3 after disappearing from his yard — was found by a family visiting their cabin in an area known to be populated with mountain lions and bears, Lincoln County Sheriff Darren Short told Today.
TROY, MT
a-z-animals.com

Lake Mead Is So Low It’s Revealed An 1865 Ghost Town

Most people don’t know that Nevada is home to an underwater ghost town. While it’s true that Nevada is full of Wild West ghost towns, most of them were from the glory days of gold mining and westward expansion. However, St. Thomas is a ghost town unlike any...
NEVADA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Whiskey Riff

Herd Of Elk Running Along The Beach In Oregon Is An Incredible Sight To See

A herd of elk is making waves (no pun intended) across the internet after footage surfaced of them running through the surf on a beach in Oregon. The viral footage was captured by various folks along Cannon Beach, a spot on the northern coast, about an hour and half northwest of Portland. With some rather large waves at high tide, the elk were most likely trying to avoid getting swept up in the swells.
OREGON STATE
Matt Lillywhite

What Would Happen If The Yellowstone Volcano Erupted?

One of the world's largest volcanoes is located in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming. And when it eventually erupts again, the resulting damage might be catastrophic. According to Vox, "it could spew ash for thousands of miles across the United States, damaging buildings, smothering crops, and shutting down power plants."
WYOMING STATE
The Weather Channel

Here's What Yellowstone National Park Looked Like Before and After This Week's Floods

Before-and-after satellite images taken by Maxar Technologies show the difference in topography before this week's record-breaking flood and after. The Yellowstone River appears an icy blue in photographs taken in March, just months before the river swelled to more than 2 feet beyond its previous record height. In photos from this week, the river is a muddy brown, and upon close inspection, it's clear where the river's turns have changed slightly and where river banks have eroded due to the recent flooding. Other satellite images show washed out roads near the park.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beartooth Highway#Long Lake#Yellowstone National Park#Robertson Draw
Whiskey Riff

Longtime Residents Say ‘Yellowstone’ Has Made Montana “Inaccessible To Those Who Live Here” After Influx Of Rich Folks

Tons of us have jumped on the Yellowstone train as this point, and how could we not?. From the badass characters of John, Beth, Rip, and well, just about everybody, the intense storyline, and the gorgeous backdrop of Montana, not to mention the killer country music soundtrack… it’s a win-win for drama, suspense, crime, action, nature lovers, and country music fans alike.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Outsider.com

Yellowstone National Park Laws Broken By Dozens of Tourists as Bison Uses Boardwalk: PHOTOS

Shocking images show bands of Yellowstone National Park tourists mere feet away from a large boardwalk-bound bison. Per park officials, bison have injured more people in Yellowstone National Park than any other animal. And just one week after the first bison goring of 2022 in the park, a group of unfortunate images would surface on Facebook. Shared by Ken Carleton, the photos show dozens of tourists gawking at a boardwalk-bound bison from mere feet away. Once they went live on June 7 (before Yellowstone’s historic flood), the online community immediately began circulating and condemning the images.
PUBLIC SAFETY
a-z-animals.com

Where Does The Colorado River Start and End?

The Colorado River is a major North American River that rises from the Rocky Mountains in the U.S. state of Colorado and flows into the Gulf of California. The river, at 1,450 miles long, is the sixth-longest river in the United States, flowing through seven U.S. states. The Colorado River basin covers 260,000 square miles, or about 8% of the continental United States. Famed for its spectacular canyons and whitewater rapids, it is one of the most important rivers in the Southwestern United States and northern Mexico. This long river drains a huge desert watershed that spans seven U.S. states and two Mexican states.
COLORADO STATE
natureworldnews.com

Utah Faces an Environmental Catastrophe as the Great Salt Lake Continues to Dry Up

Here's what will happen if the Great Salt Lake, which has already decreased by two-thirds, continues to dry up:. The lake's flies and brine shrimp would die out - scientists say it could happen as early as this summer - posing a hazard to the 10 million migrating birds who visit the lake every year to dine on the small animals. Ski conditions would deteriorate in areas above Salt Lake City, a major source of revenue. The lake's profitable magnesium and other mineral exploitation may end.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy