ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coos Bay, OR

Tree Board Meeting, June 22

oregontoday.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe June 22, 2022, City of Coos Bay...

oregontoday.net

Comments / 0

Related
kcfmradio.com

Eyesore Removed From Port Mooring; First Citizen Nominations; Protect Your Pets on 4th Celebrations; County Makes New Cabins Available; New COVID-19 Cases

The Creola has been a fixture on the Port of Siuslaw Docks for as long as Administrative Assistant, Kelly Stewart can remember. And, depending upon one’s perspective, it’s been an eyesore OR, generally said with more excitement, “the ghost ship”. Yesterday, the dilapidated 55 foot Chris-Craft yacht was dismantled and removed. Stewart says determining when a boat has been abandoned and when it needs to be removed is decided by Port of Siuslaw Commissioners.
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Douglas County officials announce official start to fire season

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Officials in Douglas County announced today that the 2022 fire season will officially begin this Friday, June 24. The agencies making the announcement included the Douglas Forest Protective Association, the Umpqua National Forest, and the Bureau of Land Management’s Roseburg district. All private, public and Bureau of Indian Affairs lands within the areas managed by these agencies are included in the fire season declaration. The declaration imposes several restrictions on public and industrial operators to help prevent wildfires.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Harbor Vista Campground offers new cabin stays on the coast

FLORENCE, Ore. — Lane County Parks has announced the completion of three new cabins at Harbor Vista Campground in Florence. “Places to camp are in high demand on the Coast,” said Lane County Parks Manager Brett Henry. “Harbor Vista is really a jewel of a campground and these cabins provide more options for people who want to enjoy the beauty of the Coast but don’t prefer or have the equipment to go tent or RV camping. They are an especially wonderful option for families and pet owners.”
FLORENCE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coos Bay, OR
Government
City
Coos Bay, OR
Local
Oregon Government
oregontoday.net

COMMUNITY COOKING WITH THE CO-OP: Starring Jamar, June 23

Coos Bay Public Library, in partnership with Coos Head Food Co-op, will co-host COMMUNITY COOKING WITH THE CO-OP: Starring Jamar every fourth Thursday at 5:30pm on Zoom (virtual meeting software). Next event: Thursday, June 23. Coos Bay Library has teamed up with Coos Head Food Co-op’s Outreach Coordinator, Jamar, to provide safe, easy, and healthy recipes to create at home. Join us virtually for this fun community event! In June, Jamar will be featuring Coos Head Juneteenth Special Edition. This event is FREE and open to everyone. For ingredients and access, please register by going to https://bit.ly/3powyqG.
COOS BAY, OR
oregontoday.net

COVID-19 in Oregon/Coos Co., June 24

OHA report, June 23, 2022 – Cases: 2,364 new, 800,405 total; Deaths: 20 new, 7,764 total; Hospitalized: 331, four more than Wednesday, June 22, 2022. CHW report, June 23, 2022 – New cases: 33; Active cases: 365; Hospitalizations: 3; New deaths: 0, 155 total; Total cases: 11,714.
COOS COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Fire Season Begins Friday, June 23

CFPA release – The Coos Forest Protective Association (CFPA) announced today that fire season will officially begin at 12:01 a.m. Friday, June 24, 2022. The start of fire season activates restrictions for both public and industrial forest use on all public, private, county, state, and Bureau of Land Management (BLM) lands within CFPA’s District boundaries. The start of fire season means the end of unregulated, outside burning for rural Coos, Curry and western Douglas Counties. The outside burning of debris piles and the use of burn barrels will be prohibited until fire season is terminated. Residents living within an incorporated city need to contact their local fire department for burning restrictions and permit details. Under Oregon law, the use of tracer ammunition and exploding targets is prohibited during fire season, and the use of sky lanterns is prohibited year round. Regulated Use restrictions will also be implemented, putting restrictions on public activities based on daily fire danger levels for specific activities. Industrial fire regulations will also go into effect. Industrial Fire Precaution Level (IFPL) 1 prohibits smoking while working on or traveling through an industrial operation. Specified fire tools and suppression equipment must be maintained on all operations. A fire watch is also required on all industrial operation sites. As fire season progresses, additional closures and restrictions may be imposed as weather conditions and fire danger becomes more severe. For further information contact the CFPA Closure Information Line at (541) 267-1789, visit the website at www.coosfpa.net, or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
COOS COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bay Tree#Tree Board Meetings
oregontoday.net

Farmer’s Market, June 22

The Coos Bay Downtown Association’s Wednesday Farmer’s Market takes place on Central Ave., between So. Broadway & Fourth St. Vendors will be set up from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
COOS BAY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DFPA TACKLES FIRES ON HOOVER HILL ROAD AND IN GLENDALE

Crews with the Douglas Forest Protective Association and other agencies tackled fires on Hoover Hill Road in the Ten Mile area and in Glendale Thursday. Just before 4:15 p.m. DFPA firefighters along with staff from the Winston-Dillard Fire District, Douglas County Fire District No. 2 and Ten Mile Rural Fire District responded to a half acre grass and brush fire. The cause of the fire was a holdover burn pile from one week ago. There were no previous signs of smoke and the area had received rain in the past week. With a few days of dry weather and windy conditions Thursday, heat that remained in the burn pile was dislodged and found to be the cause. The fire stayed within its original perimeter and fire suppression actions were taken to extinguish the area quickly.
GLENDALE, OR
beachconnection.net

Cool Coves on Oregon Coast at Brookings, Seaside, Yachats, Coos Bay

(Oregon Coast) – Where the crescent formation meets the water's edge, and frothy waves soak the sands of some unique indentation along the shore; where surprises are crammed into cozy places. Cool and funky coves dot Oregon's ocean contours in various ways, creating new places to explore and adventures in scientific curiosity. Frequently, there's something different here, but you need to look a little closer. It's not just that these famous and not-so-famous spots can give you ultimate protection from these unruly coastal winds. (Photo of Lone Ranch Beach courtesy Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more.)
COOS BAY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
oregontoday.net

Marijuana Bust, Douglas Co., June 23

On Tuesday, June 21st, 2022, 25 year old Alejandro Guadalupe Martinez was arrested and lodged at the Douglas County Jail regarding a previous investigation by detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT). In January of this year, detectives served a search warrant at Martinez’s residence in the 600 block of Gross Loop in Canyonville. During the search, detectives found approximately 546 pounds of processed marijuana packaged in 1 pound bags, and stored in boxes, ready for shipment. Also found was a small number of growing marijuana plants, an undisclosed amount of cash, as well as other evidence of drug trafficking. The residence was unoccupied at the time of the search warrant, as Martinez had been taken into custody earlier that morning by police in Fresno County, California on unrelated charges. Martinez was later released from custody in California in March after posting $100,000 bond. Additionally, Martinez is on parole in the state of California, and a condition of his parole is that he is not allowed to leave the State of California. On Tuesday, June 21st, DINT detectives learned Martinez was back in the area, and notified deputies of the information. At approximately 3:00 PM, a Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy found Martinez broke down on the side of I-5 south of Canyonville. Martinez was taken into custody without incident and lodged at the Douglas County Jail on charges of Unlawful Possession of Marijuana, Unlawful Manufacture of Marijuana, Laundering a Monetary Instrument, and Attempt to Commit Class B Felony.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Police logs, June 23

According to an entry on the CBPD log for June 21, 7:20 a.m., 2100 block Sherman Ave., 31-year old Edward Charles Gayewski charged with Violation of Stalking Order, “Gayewski lodged CCJ.”. UEMV. According to an entry on the CBPD log for June 21, 7:50 a.m., Fulton & So. Wasson,...
COOS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

HEAT ADVISORY SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT

A Heat Advisory is in effect from 11:00 a.m. Saturday through Monday night at 11:00 p.m. for central Douglas County and much of western Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said hot afternoon temperatures between 95 degrees and 105 degrees in the valleys and 85 degrees to 95 degrees at usually cooler hilly locations are expected. Overnight lows will also be unusually warm, generally in the 60s.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TRANSIENTS CITED FOLLOWING DOG BITE INCIDENT

A pair of transients were cited following A dog bite incident near a transient camp on Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said at about 9:15 a.m. a 34-year old Klamath Falls man was visiting Roseburg for the first time to play at the disc golf course near Northwest Stewart Park Drive. The man was unfamiliar with the course layout and found himself walking on the lower road into the transient camps. A pit bull belonging to the female transient charged the victim and began biting him on the left calf.
ROSEBURG, OR
oregontoday.net

Quakes, June 20

The fifth earthquake to hit the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast was recorded Friday, June 17, west of the Central Coast. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was a 3.9-magnitude at a depth of six-miles. On Saturday, June 18, a 2.9-magnitude quake was recorded just outside the outer fault line west of Port Orford in Curry Co. At the Southern End, two more quakes, a 2.6-magnitude west to northwest of Petrolia, CA, and a 2.7-magnitude west to southwest of Fortuna, CA, both near Cape Mendocino in Northern California. On Sunday, another quake hit the outer fault line. A 3.6-magnitude west of the Central Coast again. Also, a 3.3-magnitude was recorded west to northwest of O’Brien, OR, just off 199 near the California border on land.
PORT ORFORD, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN CITED AFTER ALLEGED DUII WRECK

A Roseburg man was cited after an alleged DUII wreck by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office early Friday. A DCSO report said at about 12:40 a.m. a deputy responded to a sedan off the road near OC Brown Park on Buckhorn Road in the Dixonville area. The driver was allegedly found to be intoxicated. He provided a blood alcohol content level of .18, which is over two times the legal level of intoxication. The man’s vehicle was towed. He was cited for DUII and for driving while suspended and was released.
ROSEBURG, OR
KCBY

Coos Bay Police and Fire seeing alarming rise in Fentanyl overdoses

COOS BAY, Ore. - The Coos Bay Police is reporting a rise in Fentanyl overdoses in their area and is urging the public to be cautious. On June 20, the Coos Bay Police and Fire Departments responded to three reports of drug overdoses, one of them fatal. Fentanyl is suspected in all three.
COOS BAY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TWO ACCIDENTS ON INTERSTATE FIVE WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

Oregon State Police dealt with two accidents two miles apart at about the same time on Wednesday afternoon. An OSP report said just before 4:20 p.m. troopers were dispatched to a crash involving a semi-truck and trailer, and a sports car in the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 about a mile south of Sutherlin. The report said the truck was changing lanes when it hit the second vehicle at a rear-end angle. The sports car was pushed around the front of the semi-truck and spun around, hitting the semi on the driver’s side. The car struck the concrete barrier several times before coming to a rest.
SUTHERLIN, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy