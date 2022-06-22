ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal Comedy 2022 at Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio Nov 25, 2022 – pre-sale password

Cover picture for the articleThe Royal Comedy 2022 presale code everyone has been asking for is here! This is your best chance to order tickets for Royal Comedy 2022 before they...

San Antonio Current

25 San Antonio spots to get frozen cocktails, including to-go and drive-thru options

Summer in Texas is no joke, and those who don't have a swimming pool at their disposal may be looking for alternate ways to beat the heat. Lucky for thirsty San Antonians of drinking age, there's been a recent uptick in places doling out frosty, boozy treats — and some even offer to-go and drive-thru service.
San Antonio Current

Bar Age Limits, Panchito's Free Plates: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

This week's most-read Current food news ran the gamut from free eats to fried chicken chains with plenty of tasty morsels in between. Our top story took a look at two San Antonio bars that prefer older patrons and prohibit younger ones from entry. Folks also wanted more details about a local philanthropic eatery asking for donations of tableware to continue its mission.
BoxingNews24.com

Boxing Results: Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez & Murodjon Akhmadaliev by KO!

By Ken Hissner: At Tech Port Arena, over DAZN Saturday returning home to San Antonio, Texas, 22-year-old WBC World Super Flyweight champion Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez made his first defense stopping former two-time WBC World Super Fly champion Srisaket Sor Rungvisai of Thailand in eight rounds. In the co-feature, WBA and IBF World champion Murodjon “MJ” Akhmadaliev of Uzbekistan stopped WBA No. 1 ranked Ronny Rios of California in twelve rounds.
Click2Houston.com

San Antonio Zoo free tickets: Here’s how to get them for your kids this summer

The San Antonio Zoo is offering a limited-time, buy-one-get-one-free ticket deal through June 24. When you buy one adult standard admission ticket online, you’ll receive one child standard admission ticket free when you use promo code BOGO22 at checkout. Adult standard admission tickets are $21.73 and child standard admission...
ezclassifiedads.com

9015 La Junta San Antonio, TX 78254 $445,500 4 Beds 4 Baths

Welcome home to the community of Stillwater Ranch! This beautiful two-story Perry home features an open concept kitchen with granite countertops, gas range, and wine fridge. The study features a custom sliding barn door. The spacious living/kitchen areas have plenty of natural light with windows throughout. The master retreat located downstairs includes his/her vanities, garden tub, and separate walk-in shower. Upstairs boasts a movie/game room perfect for a night with the family! Enjoy a covered patio, lights, projector screen, and you are ready for a night of entertaining! The two-car garage features four overhead storage shelves, pegboard wall and shelves perfect for tools and equipment. The home is equipped with a water softener, solar panels, and gutters.
tejanonation.net

The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center Announces the 43rd CineFestival San Antonio on July 6-10

San Antonio — San Antonio’s original Latinx film festival returns on July 6 through July 10 at the historic Guadalupe Theater with a large Texas filmmaker presence. Featuring 85 films, including 22 films from San Antonio and 24 films in the Lone Star State, CineFestival San Antonio continues to support local and regional filmmakers while offering a well-rounded program to local audiences that also includes national and international films that highlight artistic excellence and diversity.
KSAT 12

Meet longtime San Antonio train conductor Rhetta Minnis

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo train has been chugging around Brackenridge Park since 1956 and has become a treasure to the city. But one of the conductors behind the city gem is also a treasure. Rhetta Minnis has been driving the train for years and recently walked...
