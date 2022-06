Anniston, AL – Saturday, July 2, 2022 at 1:00 pm. This event is held by the Anniston Museums and Gardens. Start off your 4th of July weekend with a bang at the Berman Museum! From their beginnings in ancient China to their role in modern celebrations, fireworks have been and continue to be a source of entertainment and excitement for the entire family. This program is included in museum admission and free for members. Home to the Anniston Museum of Natural History, Berman Museum, and Longleaf Botanical Gardens, a wide array of worldly artifacts and wild creatures awaits. Visiting AM&G allows you to Explore Your World without needing a passport!

ANNISTON, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO