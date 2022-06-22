ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Royal Comedy 2022 in North Charleston, SC Oct 15, 2022 – presale password

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Royal Comedy 2022 presale password that we’ve gotten so many requests for is up and ready for our members! When the Royal Comedy 2022 pre-sale starts, everyone who has...

‘Project Cool Breeze’ host giveaway in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A long line of cars came out to Lowes Foods in West Ashley to receive an air conditioner from Project Cool Breeze. It is the twenty-third year of Project Cool Breeze, a non-profit helping seniors in need in the Tricounty with proper cooling. The nonprofit also...
New Spin Studio In Moncks Corner Celebrates Grand Opening

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. – Looking to amp up your cardio? If so, Spin843 might be up your alley. Officially open since February, the owners celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday. Mayor Michael A. Lockliear and Town Councilmembers Latorie Lloyd and Chad Sweatman were in attendance. 📢 Stay in the loop. Sign up for Berkeley County news at […] The post New Spin Studio In Moncks Corner Celebrates Grand Opening appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
#Comedy#Royal Comedy 2022#Presale Passwords
Large grocery giveaway happening Saturday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A large grocery and hygiene supply distribution event is happening Saturday in North Charleston. The Community Resource Center will hand out groceries and hygiene products on Saturday, June 25, starting at 12 p.m. The giveaway event will happen at the center, at 3947 Whipper Barony Lane in North Charleston.
Filing Notices - Nigel's Good Food Bowen, LLC

Notice of Application Notice is hereby given that Nigel's Good Food Bowen, LLC intends to apply to the South Carolina Department of Revenue for a license and/or permit that will allow the sale and On premises consumption of Beer, Wine, and Liquor at 7000 Bowen Pier Dr., Hanahan, SC 29410 To object to the issuance of this license and/or permit, you must submit Form ABL-20, postmarked no later than July 11, 2022. Mail protests to: SCDOR, ABL Section, PO Box 125, Columbia, SC 29214-0907 or email to ABL@dor.sc.gov. AD# 2009125.
The New Faces of Highway 17

Lowcountry cuisine dominates most perceptions of South Carolina’s food. However, an alternative collection of recipes and cooking styles prevails through the northeastern corner of the state. Calabash fried fish, blackened shrimp, big breakfasts, and craft beers served ice cold fuel visitors traveling through the small coastal towns dotting Highway 17, the route for travelers who value the journey as much as the destination. Although this corridor has long been characterized by its pancake houses and fried seafood joints, new faces are setting the scene with craft beverage creators and interactive dining that brings the surrounding environment to life.
North Charleston envisions high-rises, new recreational space with latest Navy base plan

NORTH CHARLESTON — On a warm weekday afternoon, the old Charleston Naval Base buzzes. Excavators and other construction equipment tear into brick dwellings, built after World War II. Their demise makes way for new housing, both single- and multifamily units, that will match already refurbished former officers’ houses nearby.
Party Like It’s 1777!

Imagine this…it’s the 28th of June, and you are witnessing the “celebratory firing of cannon, parades of proud soldiers, flags and banners waving, reverent prayers of thanksgiving, and copious feasting and drinking.” “But, what?” say you. This can’t be the right date. This must be the 4th of July, Independence Day, the day our Republic began its noble experiment! But nay, my friend. I have the date right. It is indeed the 28th of June… and the year is 1777! Thus starts the description of what we now call Carolina Day as told by one of our favorite historians, Dr. Nic Butler, in one of his excellent episodes of the Charleston Time Machine (ccpl.org/Charlestontime-machine). Dr. Butler goes on to say, “Throughout the town and country, citizens raised their glasses in honor of the brave men who lost their lives on the 28th of June, to the gallant Sgt. William Jasper, and of course to Col. William Moultrie. It was likely the most ostentatious public celebration in the century-long history of South Carolina, and it set the bar for similar observances of the anniversary for all future generations.” [Italics are mine.] I highly recommend the rest of this CTM episode as Nic traces the fascinating history of the name change for this date, from simply “the 28th of June” to “Palmetto Day,” and finally to the current “Carolina Day.” So why all the hoopla? Firmly believing that there are many citizens, newcomers and long-time residents alike, as well as many of our young folks who don’t know the story, let me try to boil it down for you. By late 1775, the last Royal Governor of South Carolina, Lord William Campbell, had been run out of Charles Town by local patriots. At the same time, an immense fleet of warships and transports loaded with troops was being formed by the British across the Atlantic.
South Carolina Man Wins Big After Lottery Experiment

One South Carolina is happy his “experiment” paid off in a big way! All thanks to the hit show, “Lottery Changed My Life” this South Carolina man hit big!. The State reports that the South Carolina man watched “Lottery Changed My Life” consistently before deciding to test his experiment for three months. On his seventh big week of consistently buying tickets, he won the Powerball. After winning, the man needed help identifying exactly how much he earned.
Colleton County’s first Juneteenth celebration leaves its mark

People gathered on the grounds of Colleton High School on Saturday, June 19, to participate in Colleton County’s first Juneteenth celebration. The festival featured a variety of vendors: participants could choose from clothes, arts and crafts, and even cold treats to cool off. The air was filled with music from the local radio station and laughter.
High bacteria levels found in 4 local waterways

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The hot temperatures are here to stay and many Lowcountry residents may be hoping to cool off with a quick swim. In the latest water quality report from Charleston Waterkeeper, a few Lowcountry waterways recorded high levels of bacteria deeming them an unsafe option for swimming. Out of 16 tested sites, Charleston […]
Miss Wiliamsburg County crowns new queens

Amanda Peterson and Quonasia Washington were crowned Miss Williamsburg County 2023 and Miss Williamsburg County Teen 2023 on Friday, June 10, 2022. Adrianna Johnson and Lorashjer Cooper were crowned first runner-up Miss Williamsburg County and Miss Williamsburg County Teen. Johnson also served as Miss Williamsburg County Teen 2019. First runner-up...
Tips from Charleston Co. to avoid mosquito bites this summer

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As Mosquito Control Awareness Week comes to a close, Charleston County Government has provided tips to lower the risk of mosquito bites. Mosquito Control Awareness Week is from June 19 to 25 and serves as a reminder of how to ‘fight the bite’ during mosquito season. Mosquitos are the “most studied […]
Families That Work: Jeff and Alison Leeman

Enjoy learning how your Mount Pleasant neighbors, business owners and peers manage all of the moving parts in their lives. Look at the cogs turning, gears grinding and axles spinning inside the mysterious machine that is a family. Get to know the moms and dads that work for it and that march alongside you, navigating the same fast-paced world that you are.
FIRST ALERT: Crash causing delays in Mt. Pleasant

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews are warning drivers about delays following a two-vehicle crash is on Rifle Range Road. The crash, which happened at the intersection of Rifle Range Road and Hamlin Road, involves a rollover. The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District reported minor injuries in the crash but said drivers...
