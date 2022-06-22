ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Children's Theatre presents "Peter Pan"

York News-Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYORK – This week, the Yorkshire Playhouse Children’s Theater is proudly presenting “Peter Pan,” a whimsical tale that takes the audience to Neverland. The much-anticipated show will be presented June 23-26 at the theater in downtown York. Each year, this show sells out – and...

yorknewstimes.com

Comments / 1

Related
York News-Times

The mystery of Kilgore's Musical Garden

YORK -- The magical, musical garden at Kilgore Library no longer remains a mystery and is ready to be put to great use. Standing in front of the library are 11 musical instruments for all ages to use. The instruments are either installed into the ground with stainless posts or are fixed to the surface with a surface plate.
YORK, NE
macaronikid.com

10 FREE Events in July 2022

Raising kids is expensive (we are pretty sure that the majority of our income goes towards granola bars, milk and activity equipment). Lincoln has so many activities and events and many are FREE, including all of the events listed below. So, you can do a fun activity with your family and save a bit of money-just think of all the granola bars that you can buy! ;) Enjoy these long, summer days and cool nights.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln liquor store helps out furry neighbors from Capital Humane Society

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A local liquor store held a fundraiser on Thursday to help out its furry friends across the street at the Capital Humane Society. The Still near 70th Street and Highway 2 hosted the event, where people got to come to taste local beers, malts, ciders and seltzers. Polish dogs were also provided to eventgoers.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Performing#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Musical Theater#Children#York#Crocodile
News Channel Nebraska

Beau Rapien receives CHI St. Francis Caring Kind Award

GRAND ISLAND - Beau Rapien, RN received the 2022 Caring Kind Award for CHI Health St. Francis on Wednesday, June 22. Recipients of the award go above-and-beyond to exemplify caring, compassion and service excellence shown to patients, co-workers and the community. Rapien, a registered nurse in the hospital’s progressive care...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
klkntv.com

Meet Frank, a Pyrenees-husky mix at Capital Humane Society

Lincoln, Neb. (KLKN) – It’s Wednesday again, which means Capital Humane Society brought in another furry friend that’s up for adoption. Frank, a 3-month-old great Pyrenees-husky mix, is one of seven in his litter. For more information on how to adopt a pet, visit Capital Humane Society’s...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

26 events in Lincoln and beyond to plan your weekend around

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The weather is cooling off just enough to enjoy some time outside. We’ve got 26 events worth checking out, like outdoor concerts, markets and so much more. OMAHA:. Men’s College World Series — Through Sunday, 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Welcome to...
LINCOLN, NE
wordpress.com

Antioch School, Pauline, NE

Antioch School is a one-room red brick rural schoolhouse, constructed in 1902 and located on an Adams County hillside five miles southeast of the town of Pauline, NE, in Section 25, Little Blue Township. The one story vernacular building has a hipped roof with wooden shingles. The central doorway is located in a brick vestibule which has a tower topped with distinctive pyramidal roof. Storage sheds are symmetrical located on each side of the vestibule and are later additions (1930s). Three windows, evenly spaced ten feet apart, are located on both the north and south walls. A brick chimney is located on the north side of the building. The classroom area measures 22 feet in width and 33 feet in length. Original beaded wainscoting is intact on all interior walls.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Dizzy: The Pet of the Week

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Meet Dizzy!. Dizzy is a three-year-old female boxer. She is one of the sweetest and most loyal dogs that have been at the Paws & Claws Adoption Center. Dizzy loves human interaction and knows basic commands. She also loves to go for car rides and would be...
COLUMBUS, NE
1011now.com

Baby Girl finds forever home after 4 years at humane society

Nebraska point guard Allison Weidner helps basketball players at youth camp. Petition drive underway to bring fairness ordinance wording to November ballot. If they collect enough it will only be on the ballot of Lincoln voters, which is why the threshold for petition signatures is much lower than other state-wide initiatives also eyeing that November ballot.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Six weeks after female eagle is slain in Seward County, male and chick die, too

The first tragedy struck the nest near Garland in April, when someone shot and killed a female bald eagle. Neighbors and strangers rallied, raising thousands for a reward. Game and Parks officers, Concordia students and Raptor Conservation Alliance members made regular trips to monitor the nest -- and the male eagle left to raise its chick alone.
SEWARD COUNTY, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Ground broken on sports complex that could eventually draw 1 million visitors

LINCOLN — A youth sports organization based in Elkhorn broke ground Thursday on a multimillion-dollar, multi-sports complex that officials project will eventually draw more than 1 million visitors a year.  “We’ll be the second-largest visitor attraction in the State of Nebraska when it’s fully operational,” said Bruce O’Neel, the executive director of the Elkhorn Athletic […] The post Ground broken on sports complex that could eventually draw 1 million visitors appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

Branting's pitching gem leads SOS Seniors past Twin River

SILVER CREEK - Lots of times during the broadcast of a baseball game on TV, you’ll hear the announcers say, “If you don’t get to him early he settles in and gets tougher as the game goes on.”. After the Shelby/Osceola/Stromsburg Rebel Seniors put up four runs...
SILVER CREEK, NE
Aurora News Register

Gone Fishin’: local lake assessed for fishery health

It is overcast and cool on the lake at Pioneer Trails Recreation Area on the morning of June 1, as a team from Nebraska Game and Parks Commission (NGPC) readies their equipment: boats, buckets, long handled nets and measuring boards. “I’m not sure what we’re going to find in there,”...
AURORA, NE
1011now.com

Thirteen new Lincoln police officers graduate academy

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With the completion of the 2022 Spring Academy, LPD has over a dozen new faces joining the department. At Lincoln North Star High School Wednesday night, a class of 13 men officially graduated their 22-week police academy and were sworn-in as officers. Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins spoke at the ceremony and pinned their badges. There was a video message from the Lincoln mayor and the graduates took their Oath of Office.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy