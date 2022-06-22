ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schoharie County, NY

Amazing Eagle Sightings Await You On the Schoharie County Eagle Trail

By Leslie Ann
 4 days ago
If you get a thrill every time you see an eagle then we have just the place for you to check out that has only been around since the Fall of 2020. I'm talking about the Schoharie County Eagle Trail which was designed specifically for bird watchers who want a great...

vigourtimes.com

Towing madness leaves hikers stranded

HUNTER — Over Memorial Day weekend, Shanleigh Corrallo went hiking in the Catskills. The hike and its views were magnificent, she told me, but what Corrallo discovered afterward was not. The Albany resident returned in the late afternoon to find her car missing, leaving her and a friend stranded...
adirondackalmanack.com

ADK Park: Recent Environmental Conservation Police News

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State’s Environmental Conservation Law (ECL), protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York. In 1880, the first eight Game Protectors proudly began serving to protect the natural resources and people of New York State. In 2021, 282 Environmental Conservation Police Officers (ECOs) and Investigators across the state responded to 26,207 calls and worked on cases that resulted in 11,562 tickets or arrests for violations ranging from deer poaching to solid waste dumping, illegal mining, the black market pet trade, and excessive emissions violations.
NORTHVILLE, NY
Schoharie County, NY
Dangerous Oneonta Roads Will Finally Get New Sidewalks

Yesterday, New York's Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state would be awarding $178.8 million in funding to 75 communities across New York State to help finance projects in those communities that further encourage people to either walk, bike, or hike in an effort to curb greenhouse gas emissions for a healthier environment.
ONEONTA, NY
WIBX 950

One Hospitalized in Crash on Lee Center Road, Woman, 92, Ticketed

A violent crash sent an SUV spinning into a tree on a country road in Oneida County sending one person the hospital. The crash happened in the town of Westernville at the crossing of Stokes-Lee Center Road and Thomas Road. That's according to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office who ticketed 92-year-old June Aikens of Rome with failing to yield the right or way. Deputies says the accident happened as Aikens was attempting to cross Stokes-Lee Center Road.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
glensfallschronicle.com

Luzerne has lost its restaurants

The central business district of Lake Luzerne-Hadley is without a dinner restaurant, with Upriver Cafe, The Waterhouse and 9 North Wood Fired Pizza & Pub adjacent to Bend of the River Golf Course all having closed. It didn’t just curtail dining options; it’s making it harder to find workers....
LAKE LUZERNE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Abortion vigils set in Saratoga Springs, Glens Falls

Congress Park in Saratoga Springs and City Hall in Glens Falls are two locations to host Planned Parenthood events on Friday night, in reaction to the U.S. Supreme Court's vote overturning Rove v. Wade and ending federal abortion rights protections. The gatherings are two of several organized by Planned Parenthood groups across the state.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
North Country Public Radio

Fifty years of fusing found stone and metal in Wells, NY

For fifty years, Adirondack artist John Van Alstine has been creating sculptures, sometimes monumental in size, from found stone, discarded steel beams and chunks of wood. His home and art space in Wells, NY, includes workshops, a historic lumber mill and an outdoor sculpture garden along the west branch of the Sacandaga River.
WELLS, NY
Lite 98.7

One Historic New York State College Is Changing It’s Name

One historic New York State college is changing it's name. Founded as a men's college in 1948, and becoming coeducational in 1971, St. John Fisher College near Rochester has always been known as a "college" vs a "university." St. John Fisher College will no longer be the official name of that institution as of July 1st 2022. The school’s name will be changing to St. John Fisher University.
UTICA, NY
WNYT

Employers in NY state looking to fill 15,000 summer jobs

Looking for a summer job? There are more than 15,000 openings on the table in New York. There are 880 open positions in the Capital Region. They include jobs at Whole Foods, Crossgates, and the Office of State Parks, Recreation & Historic Preservation. Online guides are available to help young...
JOBS
FingerLakes1.com

$500 UBI payments given to residents in New York

Residents in Hudson, New York will soon see $500 monthly UBI payments for 5 years totaling $30,000. This is through a program called HudsonUP, a guaranteed income pilot program supported by The Spark of Hudson and The Humanity Forward Foundation. There will be 60 monthly payments in all. $500 UBI...
HUDSON, NY
WIBX 950

Are You Missing Tools in Saratoga County? Maybe it was These Guys

Police in South Glens Falls have arrested a pair of alleged thieves they say stole tools from a nearby construction site. Under arrest are two roommates, 52 year old Robert Felice Jr. and 56 year old Russell Hedger. Police say the pair stole approximately $3,300 worth of tools and equipment...
