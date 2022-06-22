ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida deputies identify partiers who broke into $8 million mansion

By Joshua Rhett Miller
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HTEHO_0gITE9A800

Florida deputies have identified some of the rowdy revelers who busted into an $8 million mansion and threw a wild, unauthorized house party, authorities said Wednesday.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office has “identified many of the kids” seen raging early Saturday inside the Blackwater Street mansion in Watercolor, where the riotous partygoers set up a boxing match in a foyer while downing booze and blasting loud music.

No names have been released as investigators work to determine who stole items from the home, including sports memorabilia and a video game console, sheriff’s spokeswoman Corey Dobridnia told The Post.

“It could take this family weeks to figure out what’s missing,” Dobridnia said. “It’s going to be difficult for them to know exactly what was taken.”

The five-bedroom, eight-bathroom estate, which is listed on Zillow for $7,950,000 , was widely trashed by an estimated 250 people who attended the bash, Dobridnia said.

The “very down to Earth” family who lives there has two children under the age of 10 and will be pressing charges in the unsanctioned house party, which had been advertised on social media for at least five days, Dobridnia said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vT2aa_0gITE9A800
The partygoers set up a boxing match in the foyer.
Walton County Sheriff's Office
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pTo5e_0gITE9A800
Sports memorabilia and a video game console were reportedly stolen from the home.
Walton County Sheriff's Office

“The family went out of town, but there was somebody in the house until Friday afternoon,” she said, adding that a backdoor was pried open prior to the house takeover.

“If you had a part in it, we would encourage you to come forward and take accountability,” Dobridnia continued. “The videos are disturbing as well as telling … All these kids wanted to brag that they broke into this house and showed a total lack of respect for anybody but themselves.”

Some of the partiers were identified by their parents, school resource officers or other local sheriff offices, she said. No arrests had been made as of early Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Mi9W_0gITE9A800
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office has “identified many of the kids” but no names have been released.
Walton County Sheriff's Office
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J2gE1_0gITE9A800
Some of the partiers were identified by their parents, school resource officers or other local sheriff offices.
Walton County Sheriff's Office

The homeowners, meanwhile, feel violated in the aftermath of the illegal house party, authorities said.

“They can replace their stuff, but you cannot replace the peace of mind after kids went into their bathrooms, tried on their clothes,” Dobridnia said. “You can’t put a price on a violation of privacy, and that’s what it is.”

