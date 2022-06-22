ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Study finds Massachusetts is the smartest state in the U.S.

By Brianna Silva
whdh.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts is the smartest state in the U.S., according to a recent study from PennStakes.com. The study, which analyzed...

whdh.com

Comments / 35

calaboca
4d ago

And have gun control, health care for all, surplus budget, unemployment low, jobs everywhere. Blue state.

Reply(11)
9
Never Trump Independent
4d ago

This is why Trump never had a chance in Massachusetts,.. in fact all of New England didn’t vote Trump in !

Reply(8)
4
