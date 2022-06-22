ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Ancient Recipes Please Modern Palates At Sanctuary Kitchen A&I Event

By Karen Ponzio
New Haven Independent
New Haven Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D5ce8_0gITDBsY00
Karen Ponzio Photos Leek chard fatayer made by Sanctuary Kitchen

Could 4,000-year-old recipes translate into a feast to tantalize the tastebuds of today’s dining aficionado? At the hands of chefs from New Haven’s own Sanctuary Kitchen, it turns out they more than satisfied. Around 30 diners gathered at RAWA Tuesday night for an International Festival of Arts and Ideas event where a three-course meal prepared by Sanctuary Kitchen was presented in conjunction with Yale Peabody Museum, inspired by writings from tablets that are a part of their Babylonian collection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cVEeP_0gITDBsY00
Klaus Wagensonner shows a replica of a recipe tablet

The first course, as well as a menu card, was awaiting patrons at their seats when Chris Renton, associate director of the museum, welcomed everyone, adding that it was ​“great to be in community with all of you.” He then introduced Klaus Wagensonner of the Babylonian Collection of the museum, who he said ​“digitized 35,000 tablets singlehandedly.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mrTtS_0gITDBsY00
An explanation of how the tablets are translated.

Wagensonner — who in 2019 co-curated a Peabody exhibit of Mesopotamian artifacts — talked about the recipe tablets while holding up a replica of one, eventually walking it around to all the tables to show patrons close up.

He then demonstrated for us on a piece of clay how the markings were made into the tablets. He also held up a poster that gave examples of a couple of the translations, noting that no measurements were used and they were ​“open to interpretation.”

The dishes prepared for dinner would be influenced by these tablets, with the Sanctuary Kitchen chefs putting their own spin on them while honoring many of the ingredients and methods mentioned.

At this point, many of us had already started on the first course, a Medjool date stuffed with roasted almond and caramelized garlic served with charred lamb kebab with pomegranate glaze and chopped pistachios. Each was hearty and filling, a balance of sweet and savory that aptly previewed the flavors to come.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f456Z_0gITDBsY00
First course: Lamb kebabs and a stuffed Medjool date

The second course featured sliced lamb roast on freekeh with cumin-roasted leeks, turnips, garlic and a savory vegetable broth. The lamb was fork tender, and the vegetables and broth complemented but did not compete with its flavor. This dish made me more of a fan of lamb than I have been in the past. Lemonade and hibiscus iced tea were also available. I tried the tea, which was just sweet enough to refresh and revitalize the palate in between courses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dohze_0gITDBsY00
Second course: Lamb roast on freekah with roasted veggies

Donna Golden, a founding member of Sanctuary Kitchen who also serves on the leadership team and as a volunteer coordinator, then introduced Chef Rawan, also of Sanctuary Kitchen, who grew up in Syria, had lived in Jordan, and then resettled in New Haven in 2017, where she and her husband Masan became the first chefs to join that program. Rawan talked about how the chefs had worked together to ​“contemporize the recipes” that we would be enjoying this evening.

Golden also noted that it was the five-year anniversary of Sanctuary Kitchen, which focused on ​“community building through food,” highlighting its new curbside menu that was available every Friday for pickup at their location on Legion Avenue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ziJIL_0gITDBsY00
Donna Golden from Sanctuary Kitchen introduces Chef Rawan and her interpreter Noor.

Chefs Rawan and Noor walked around answering question from the diners as the third course was brought out, a leek chard fatayer (stuffed hand pie) along with a kale salad with seared red onion, fresh pomegranate seeds, and lemon olive oil dressing. Rawan noted that leeks, garlic, onions, and pomegranate were mentioned in the recipes on the tablets. I thought I myself might be too stuffed to finish the stuffed hand pie, but it was exceptionally light for a pastry-based food. I hungrily persevered and left nary a crumb behind.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iTrJA_0gITDBsY00
Third course: Leek chard fatayer with a kale salad

Just when we thought it was done, we were served the most perfect little piece of RAWA’s own baklava, probably the best piece of baklava I have ever eaten. It was just enough sweetness with which to end the meal and the sharing of history and collective dining experiences. Nikki Sewell — a volunteer at Sanctuary Kitchen, one of the diners who shared a table with me, and someone who had frequented other Arts and Ideas food events in the past — agreed that this was a special event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CKxqY_0gITDBsY00
I will never not think about this baklava.

“It’s a great concept and collaboration,” she said. ​“For me it combines three of my passions: food and [supporting] immigration and women in business. These women come here and open their own restaurants. I think it’s so cool.”

And speaking of opening restaurants, there was also an announcement that Rawan, Masan, and their family had recently opened Emesa right in Westville. Noor told us they made the ​“best shawarma ever.” I put that on my ever growing list of places to try — very soon.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
disruptmagazine.com

Meet “The Pizza Princess” Amanda Bernardo

If you live in or near New Haven, Connecticut, you may be familiar with the hidden gem that is “New Haven Pizza Place”. The shop is known for its phenomenal customer service and exceptional quality food. However, the story behind the shop and its owner, Amanda Bernardo, is equally compelling and truly demonstrates how, as long as a person is willing to put in the work, all of their dreams can come true.
zip06.com

Northford's Millpond Gatherings is CT's Newest Destination Location

Located at 1565 Middletown Ave. in Northford, Millpond Gatherings is a 20,000 square-foot hospitality facility consisting of five establishments; The Steakhouse, The Tavern and The Event Venue; with The Market and The Inn to come in phase 2. Image from Millpond Gatherings/Facebook) Millpond Gatherings is an all encompassing destination location....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Food & Drinks
City
New Haven, CT
New Haven, CT
Lifestyle
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
New Haven, CT
Food & Drinks
Eyewitness News

Something’s Cooking: Amazing Ackee in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - This week we stopped by Amazing Ackee in Manchester to try some of their Jamaican food. Owner Chantal Thomas says she sells up to 1,000 patties a week. Amazing Ackee was set to open three months ago, but the morning she was set to open, a...
MANCHESTER, CT
Register Citizen

New Haven’s Q House, CitySeed, LEAP growing food entrepreneurs off Dixwell Avenue

NEW HAVEN — New Haven food entrepreneurs with enterprises waiting to blossom — like Kismet Douglass, the creative force behind Momma Kiss Kitchen Cuisine — will get some help building businesses through a new partnership between the Dixwell Community “Q” House and nonprofits CitySeed and LEAP.
Eyewitness News

End Hunger Connecticut kicks off program in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) -Families throughout Connecticut are getting some relief after Congress extended the Keep Kids Fed Act on Friday. This extension goes through the end of summer and will help struggling families put food on the table but will require families to re-apply for the program. In New...
NEW HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sanctuary#Palate#Yale University#Art#Food Drink#Rawa#Yale Peabody Museum#Babylonian#The Babylonian Collection#Mesopotamian
Register Citizen

Shoppers line up for Aldi grand opening in Branford

BRANFORD — The scene outside the new Aldi looked more like a line for tickets to a rock concert than a supermarket grand opening Thursday morning. A line of more than 250 shoppers with carts snaked around the building and one customer had waited outside since 5 a.m. June 23. The lot filled quickly as cars continued to stream in while a Branford cop directed traffic.
BRANFORD, CT
orangetownnews.com

A Real Treasure Here In Orange

The Bryan-Andrew House, at 131 Old Tavern Road here in Orange, has been restored to its original shape by a dedicated and talented team of volunteers, the Orange Historical Society, led by Ginny Reinhard & Marlene Silverstein. Recently, as part of Orange’s Bicentennial month-long celebration, local residents were invited to...
ORANGE, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Bristol Press

State-endangered bird returns to Bristol

BRISTOL – With the clearing of invasive plant species in parts of the Roberts Property Park, an area environmentalist is saying he is noting the return of state-endangered birds to the property and is keeping a hopeful eye on the return of others. According to Environmental Learning Centers of...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

PET OF THE WEEK: Hamilton

* I can live in an owned single family home or condo. *I have not had much experience with children but am willing to consider sharing my home with kids who can be gentle and respectful of pets. *I would like to live with a dog but I have not...
NEWINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Your 2022 guide to Connecticut farmers markets

Farmers market season has officially begun in Connecticut. Throughout the state, markets are opening with a variety of products, from locally-grown fruits and vegetables to meat and dairy items and products from specialty food vendors. In addition, a number of the farmers markets accept federal assistance funds, such as farmers market nutrition program checks and SNAP/EBT funds. The markets offer an opportunity to support Connecticut farms along with artisans and other small businesses in the Connecticut community.
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Independent

Barista Soaks Up New Hometown Flavor

Maissie Musick was whipping iced lattes, cold brews, and drip coffee — and, in between serving walk-in customers, claiming to be a summer girl through and through. Musick was welcoming the approach of warmer weather — and more customers with it — while working a solo shift at Kaiyden’s at 595 Chapel St. in Wooster Square.
NEW HAVEN, CT
granbydrummer.com

Uncovering Granby’s Black History

The Salmon Brook Historical Society (SBHS) participated in Granby’s first Juneteenth celebration with six interactive signs that revealed some of the early history of Granby’s Black residents. The society’s six signs will be available on the SBHS campus during the summer each Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m....
GRANBY, CT
i95 ROCK

Violin Scammers Spotted in Danbury’s Whole Foods Parking Lot

Imagine, you're running through your daily "to-do" list, stopping at one store after another. You've already hit the mall to get a gift card for you niece and you grabbed a pair of sneakers for your son. Next, it was a trip to the dry cleaners and then you did your food shopping. You've spent hundreds of dollars already and you're not done, you need to get gas on your way home.
theyankeexpress.com

Gay City State Park, haunted ghost town – Part 1

Here is another two-part account of one of New England’s most haunted ghost towns. It is difficult to imagine that Gay City State Park in Hebron, Connecticut was once a fully populated community of twenty-five families, a woolen mill, a satinet mill, two gristmills, charcoal pits, a church, a general store and other such necessary mercantilism found in the small hamlets that dotted the early New England landscape.
HEBRON, CT
New Haven Independent

Dioramas Dive Deep Into Canal History

And tumble on through a dollhouse-sized portal into New Haven transportation history. These time-warping windows into past Elm City eras have been set up around downtown and Dixwell by the real-life adventure game designers at Escape New Haven. The outdoor puzzlemakers have installed five plywood diorama boxes around this part...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

New Haven Independent

New Haven, CT
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

New Haven. Its neighborhoods. Its government. Its people – from the knuckleheads to the dreamers and schemers, and everyone in between. That’s what this web site is about: A five-day-a-week report on news about the City of New Haven, Connecticut, produced by veteran local journalists, and by you.

 https://www.newhavenindependent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy