Schoharie County, NY

Amazing Eagle Sightings Await You On the Schoharie County Eagle Trail

By Leslie Ann
 4 days ago
If you get a thrill every time you see an eagle then we have just the place for you to check out that has only been around since the Fall of 2020. I'm talking about the Schoharie County Eagle Trail which was designed specifically for bird watchers who want a great...

NORTHVILLE, NY
Dangerous Oneonta Roads Will Finally Get New Sidewalks

Yesterday, New York's Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state would be awarding $178.8 million in funding to 75 communities across New York State to help finance projects in those communities that further encourage people to either walk, bike, or hike in an effort to curb greenhouse gas emissions for a healthier environment.
CNY News has the best news and sports coverage for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

