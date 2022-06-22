ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

50th Anniversary River City Roll Gala raising funds for customized wheelchairs

By Julia Thatcher, Photojournalist Joe High
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QNGjT_0gITCFRf00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — For 50 years, CPRF has been helping people with disabilities find independence and employment.

It includes assisting with job placement , advocacy, employment training, and customized wheelchairs .

“What they get here from these wheelchairs is something that is so, so great for the person whether they’re 5 or whether they’re 55, and they’re able to get around, they’re able to live as normal of a life as they can and be productive in the workplace,” said Russ Meyer, River City Roll board chairman.

The River City Roll Gala , benefitting CPRF, will be Saturday, June 25 at 6:30 p.m. at Mark Arts.
There will be a dinner, a live and silent auction and dueling pianos.

Proceeds will benefit the CPRF Wheelchair and posture seating clinic and equipment fund.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSN News

Safelite donates $75K to Make-A-Wish in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Friday, June 24, Safelite donated $75,000 to Make-A-Wish in Wichita to create hope for children who are facing critical illnesses. Safelite is an American provider of vehicle glass repair, replacement, and recalibration that was founded in Wichita 75 years ago. Now, they are a nationally recognized brand in all 50 […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Fireworks shows around Kansas for the 4th of July

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansans have a lot of choices for where, when and how to celebrate Independence Day 2022. Towns across the state are holding all kinds of different events. Some are on the Fourth of July. Some are on other days around the Fourth. Most include fireworks, but some do not. Please, let us […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Future service dogs fly into Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A special delivery landed at Wichita’s Dwight D. Eisenhower Airport Thursday afternoon — puppies! Half a dozen puppies flew in from California on a private plane. These puppies are part of the Canine Companions Future Service Dogs Program. They will stay with volunteers for the next year learning basic commands. Once […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Get ready for Taco Fest in Andover Saturday

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — Preparations are underway for Taco Fest taking place on Saturday in Andover. Nnanna Okpara, the owner of Festive ICT which runs Taco Fest, says that about 25 vendors will be at the festival. “They’re selling different things — tacos, pineapple smoothies, desserts, and corn, and chips and salsa,” said Okpara. It […]
ANDOVER, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Society
Wichita, KS
Society
Wichita, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
KSN News

Firework shipping cost to cause price spike in 2022

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — Independence Day is just 11 days away and starting on Monday, fireworks will be on sale. But just like many other things, you can expect to pay more than normal this year. In 2021, groups struggled to get their hands on enough fireworks. This year, the supply is fine, but shipping […]
ANDOVER, KS
KSN News

Supply chain issues hit area fire departments

HUTCH, Kan. (KSNW) — Nearly four months after a wildfire destroyed dozens of homes in Hutchinson, the Hutchinson Fire Department chief says the department will have to wait even longer to replace damaged equipment. One of the HFD’s brush trucks valued at $250,000 was destroyed in the Cottonwood Complex Fire in March 2022. The biggest […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wheelchairs#Charity#Cprf#The River City Roll Gala#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksn Tv
KSN News

I-235 ramp to I-135 closing for 2 hours Friday night

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Northbound drivers may get a surprise if they try to take the northbound ramp from U.S. Interstate 235 to northbound U.S. Interstate 135 in Wichita Friday night, June 24. The Kansas Department of Transportation is closing the northbound ramp for two hours, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. KDOT said the […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

WPD: One man shot in west Wichita, fight over motorcycle the cause

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man was transported to a local hospital with critical but non-life-threatening injuries on Thursday night after a shooting in west Wichita. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) said around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a shooting call near W 13th St. N and Maize Rd. in west Wichita. When […]
KSN News

WPD: Wichita man broke into house, strangled child

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man was arrested by police on Friday, stemming from a break-in that happened in May. 35-year-old Michael Wells was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on suspicion of aggravated burglary, aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated indecent liberties with a child. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) says shortly before 6 a.m. […]
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
KSN News

Sedgwick County settles discrimination lawsuit with $22K

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Sedgwick County has agreed to pay $22,000 to a former employee to settle his racial discrimination lawsuit. David Partridge, who is biracial, sued the county last year, saying a coworker on a county work crew called him “boy” or the “colored guy” and sang slavery-era songs with his name added to […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KSN News

US 50 drivers can expect delays around Newton

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — Road crews plan to patch the pavement on a busy ramp in Newton next week. While they are working, flaggers will control the flow of traffic. The Kansas Department of Transportation said drivers will have to slow down, and there will be delays. The work is on the ramp from westbound […]
NEWTON, KS
KSN News

WPD seizes 1,000 Percocet pills, plus meth, ecstasy, guns

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department says officers have stopped some illegal drugs from getting into the wrong hands. WPD Patrol East community police officers were conducting drug interdiction activities in the 300 block of S. Webb Road on Wednesday. There are several hotels in the area just north of Kellogg. Officers pulled […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Jury finds former KDOC employee guilty of manslaughter after self-defense immunity revoked

BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A former Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) officer was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter by a jury on Thursday. Freddie Thomas, a former Ellsworth Correctional Facility employee, was initially granted immunity based on self-defense in the Sept. 2015 shooting of 39-year-old Jeremy Saldana, but a court reversed the ruling in […]
BARTON COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Judge says Wichita woman cannot withdraw guilty plea

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita woman who pleaded guilty to murder cannot withdraw the plea. That’s the decision from a district court judge this week. Charity Blackmon, 32, was initially charged on suspicion of first-degree murder in a hit-and-run and a shooting that killed bicyclist Merrill Rabus, 54, in east Wichita back in March […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy