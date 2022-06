The same week that Gov. Murphy’s crew launched a “Stronger Fairer Forward” campaign designed to promote the term-limited Governor as a friend of working people, nurses at St. Michael’s Medical Center in Newark prevailed in their month long strike against the private for profit hospital. Throughout their ordeal, which played out on the backend of the pandemic, the nurses drew widespread local support as the 350 member union tried to turn ‘hand clapping and pot banging’ appreciation into something they could take to the bank.

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO