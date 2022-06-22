ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth County, NJ

N.J. man sentenced after cops find child sex abuse materials on his computer

By Jeff Goldman
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Monmouth County man who had child sex abuse materials on a computer and multiple hard drives has been sentenced to 11 years in state prison, authorities said. Robert Mack, 35, of Tinton...

NJ.com

NJ.com

