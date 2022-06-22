N.J. man sentenced after cops find child sex abuse materials on his computer

A 19-year-old was indicted in connection with a fatal boat accident in Toms River. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced on that June 22, 2022, Juan Fernandez, II, 19, of Towaco, New Jersey, was indicted by a Grand Jury sitting in Ocean County on charges of Death by Vessel in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:11-5b(1); Strict Liability Vehicular Homicide in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:11-5.3a and Assault by Vessel in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:1c(2), in connection with a boat crash that occurred on the Barnegat Bay in Toms River on June 13, 2021, resulting in the death of Corey Molinari, 19, of Whippany, New Jersey.
