I have watched the development of Liberty State Park since the beginning. I have enjoyed using the park in many ways. I have chaperoned class trips from the Jersey City Public Schools to the park. I have walked many miles along the beautiful paths of the park. I heard the Andrea Bocelli concert in the park. I have witnessed many families enjoying the park. The children of these families always seem to find something to do. They rode bikes; they roller skated; they walked and ran beside their families. Many families enjoy a picnic in the park.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO