Corpus Christi 7 Day Film Project to kick off with cast and crew call

KIII TV3
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalling all directors, screen writers, and...

www.kiiitv.com

KIII 3News

Domingo's Mi Gente features Sister Milagros

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sister Milagros Tormo was born in the suburb of Chamberi in Madrid, Spain. Her, her mother, father, brother, and two sisters made up a traditional family who lived in a metropolitan setting. "I am from Spain, I had a family and come from normal family....
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Alice native representing Coastal Bend in Miss Texas Teen USA Pageant and she needs the community's support

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An Alice native and Miss Corpus Christi Teen USA is getting ready to represent the Coastal Bend in the Miss Texas Teen USA Pageant!. Bria Escobar said she got into pageants as something fun and different to do. She said becoming more active in her community and helping people are her favorite things about the lifestyle.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
thebendmag.com

Things to Do in and around Corpus Christi this Weekend: June 24-26

The American Association of University Women (AAUW) is hosting a Used Book Sale on Friday from 10 am-5:30 pm, and Saturday from 10 am-1:30 pm at Neyland Public Library. Browse from a selection of books for $2 and up, plus special sales on featured books, including children’s rare and collectibles and Texana.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Win or lose, you can count on Friday fireworks at Whataburger Field

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's a Hooks tradition: win or lose, Friday fireworks are a fan favorite. "We have a package for our ticket holders. It's a 22 game package and you can pick a Friday or Saturday night and a lot of people pick the Friday Nights just for the fireworks," said Maggie Hudson Freeborn, the Director of Business Development of the Corpus Christi Hooks.
HOOKS, TX

