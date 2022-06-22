ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somersworth, NH

Maine Goodwill stores stop accepting donations

By WGME
WGME
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll Maine Goodwill stores will not be accepting any donations through July 5. Goodwill...

wgme.com

Comments / 6

Baxted Johnny
4d ago

Who donates to them, I donate to the person who's needing not to GoodSwill where CEO robs the needy

Reply
10
Samantha Malm
3d ago

I will never donate to them. When I hear anyone saying they're bringing stuff to GW, I ask if they would consider a church, a shelter or The Salvation Army, where these places actually care about people and not fattening their pockets.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbangor.com

Maine’s Whoopie Pie Festival is back

DOVER-FOXCROFT — Whoopie Pie Fest is back in Dover-Foxcroft. Hundreds gathered to get a sweet taste of the Maine staple everyone talks about. After two years gone the Maine whoopie, pie festival was busier than ever. Most folks had a funny reaction when tasking their first-ever whoopie pie. “It...
DOVER-FOXCROFT, ME
WGME

Expanded care in works for vets exposed to toxic substances

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) -- The U.S. Senate has passed a proposal backed by Maine's senators to provide more care for military veterans who were exposed to toxic substances. Republican Sen. Susan Collins and independent Sen. Angus King were among the supporters of the proposal, which is commonly called the "PACT Act."
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

For the Next Couple Weeks, Goodwill Cannot Take Your Donations.

Put that nasty old couch right back where it was. It had to be about 20+ years ago, but my band at the time had a pretty large rehearsal space. Big enough that we had a few chairs and a couch that faced a TV where we could play video games on breaks from practicing. Sometimes those practices turned into more video games than actual work, but whatever. We loved it.
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portsmouth, NH
Portsmouth, NH
Society
Local
Maine Government
State
Maine State
Somersworth, NH
Government
Portsmouth, NH
Government
State
New Hampshire State
Somersworth, NH
Society
Local
Maine Society
City
Somersworth, NH
wabi.tv

Christian Civic League of Maine reacts to abortion ruling

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - In light of the Supreme Court overturning Roe V. Wade, we spoke to Barbara Ford -- the Executive Director of the Godparent Home Ministries -- a center in Bangor for women in their teens to thirties who are pregnant and in crisis. Here’s what she had...
BANGOR, ME
Q97.9

9 Majestic Maine Lakes That Need To Be On Your Bucket List

Maine's love affair with boating, fishing, and other aquatic activities goes way beyond the fact that the state sits on the Atlantic Ocean. The state is filled with literally thousands of ponds and lakes. These inland bodies of water range in size from a few hundred square feet to thousands...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Oyster industry growing fast in Maine ahead of festival in Freeport

FREEPORT (WGME) - More than 20,000 oysters ready to be shucked at the first annual Maine Oyster Festival on Freeport. Folks with about 30 different oyster farms are representing the industry. Industry experts say it's growing fast here in Maine. The annual haul of oysters grew by more than 50%...
FREEPORT, ME
wabi.tv

Thousands protest end of Roe v. Wade in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Thousands of pro-abortion-rights protestors took to the streets of Portland Friday to protest the end of Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right to a doctor-performed abortion. The Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health decision saw a 5-4 majority of the court vote to kill Roe v....
PORTLAND, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Maine Goodwill
94.3 WCYY

One Historical Inn In Maine Has A Chillingly Haunted History

Countless amounts of people have traveled along Route 1A in Maine from Bangor on their way to Ellsworth and Bar Harbor. Through twists and turns, you'll come up to a picturesque hilltop opening with a majestic colonial building sitting atop known as the Lucerne Inn. The inn has been maintained since it was built in 1818, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and still operates today hosting guests, weddings and other events. But after decades of strange noises, shadows and other occurrences being reported by visitors, the question was asked, "is this place haunted?". And of course, there's a story.
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

Maine abortion provider braces for more out-of-state visitors

After Friday's Supreme Court ruling, independent public abortion providers in Maine are preparing for the possibility that more people will come here seeking access. The Mabel Wadsworth Center in Bangor is the northern-most clinic on the East Coast that provides public abortion services. It's a long way to drive for those who live in states without abortion access, said Abbie Strout-Bentes, the center's director of community engagement.
BANGOR, ME
Kool AM

2022 Maine Independence Day Fireworks Displays

It looks as though this 4th of July will be the first truly normal Independence Day celebration since July of 2019. For the most part, there are no real restrictions this year. Of course, things have changed in the last few years. Some municipalities that have done fireworks in the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Charities
WMUR.com

NH Business: New Hampshire's battle with unemployment

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire was already struggling with unemployment before the pandemic, so what factors are worsening the problem?. Fred Kocher is joined by Brian Gottlob, director of the New Hampshire Economic Labor and Market Information Bureau at the Department Employment Security, to discuss the fueling New Hampshire's issues with unemployment.
MANCHESTER, NH
homenewshere.com

Do not knock registry is live

TEWKSBURY — After passage at special Town Meeting in the fall of 2021, the Do Not Knock Registry is live in Tewksbury. The registry, brought forth as a citizen petition by resident Christine Chesbrough, aims to keep door-to-door solicitors from visiting homes which opt-out of being approached. Further, solicitors...
TEWKSBURY, MA
CBS Boston

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu vetoes bill to dispense ivermectin by standing order

CONCORD, N.H. — Republican Gov. Chris Sununu on Friday vetoed a bill that would have permitted pharmacists to dispense a parasite drug to treat COVID-19 by means of a standing order without a prescription.Some Americans have been turning to ivermectin to treat the virus, a cheap drug used to kill worms and other parasites in humans and animals. Health experts and medical groups have been pushing to stamp out use of the drug, warning that it can cause harmful side effects and that there's little evidence it helps.Sununu said in a news release that New Hampshire currently only has four...
HEALTH
94.9 HOM

New Maine Food Truck to Serve Familiar Fair Foods All Year Long

For many of those that live and visit Maine, fair season is the best season. There's lot of reasons to love the agricultural fairs of Maine, from the animals, to the events, to the fair food. That fair food has become part of the attraction for several fairs, including Maine's largest one, the Fryeburg Fair. So if people are flocking to fairs all across the state for those familiar items, why not bring the fair food to the people? A new food truck is planning on doing just that.
MAINE STATE
WMUR.com

Governor vetoes bill to tighten permitting rules for new landfills

CONCORD, N.H. — Gov. Chris Sununu has vetoed a bill that would have tightened the permitting process for new landfills in New Hampshire. House Bill 1454 would have repealed the standard 200-foot buffer between a landfill and a lake, river or coastline in New Hampshire and replaced it with a site-specific evaluation that took into account the flow of groundwater.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy