MUSKEGON, Michigan – The HyVida Brands and OneCircle have launched HyJacked, the world’s first patented method for infusing hydrogen into almost any KeyKeg-packaged beverage. The popularity of hydrogen-infused beverages on tap is growing. The light hydrogen bubbles in kegged beers, ciders, wines, and RTDs offer consumers a silky-smooth, champagne-like mouthfeel and...