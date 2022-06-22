ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Which Starbucks in California have unionized?

By Jacque Porter, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX40
FOX40
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30JyP1_0gITBsSr00

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Workers at 30 California Starbucks locations have filed petitions with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), which initiates the unionization voting process among employees.

Those California stores make up about a tenth of the roughly 300 Starbucks locations across the United States exercising their right to collectively bargain with their employer.

California fast food workers strike in support of FAST Recovery Act

According to Starbucks Workers United, a majority of workers at more than 150 of those nationwide locations have voted in NLRB-officiated elections in favor of unionization.

Of the 30 CA Starbucks locations, 13 have already had votes counted. Nine stores have voted in favor of unionizing. Four have rejected unionization. So far in all, 140 California Starbucks employees have voted to unionize and 60 have voted against joining a union.

California Starbucks that have voted to unionize

  • Santa Cruz – 745 Ocean St.
    • Votes for union: 13
    • Votes Against: 1
  • Santa Cruz – 1909 Mission St.
    • For: 15
    • Against: 2
  • Long Beach – 3390 East 7th St.
    • For : 13
    • Against: 0
  • Lakewood – 4833 Candlewood St.
    • For: 24
    • Against: 1
  • Los Angeles – 138 South Central Ave.
    • For: 5
    • Against: 0
  • Anaheim – 131 East Katella Ave.
    • For: 10
    • Against: 1
  • Anaheim – 1570 South Disneyland Dr.
    • For: 29
    • Against: 15
  • Capitola – 1955 41st Ave.
    • For: 8
    • Against: 3
  • La Quinta – 79845 CA-111
    • For: 5
    • Against: 4

California Starbucks that have voted not to unionize

  • Los Alamitos – 3575 Katella Ave.
    • Votes for union: 2
    • Votes against: 11
  • Mill Valley – 800 Strawberry Village
    • For: 6
    • Against: 7
  • Covina – 611 South Citrus Ave.
    • For: 7
    • Against: 10
  • Long Beach – 5251 2nd St.
    • For: 3
    • Against: 5

California Starbucks with upcoming elections

June

  • Chatsworth – 9857 Mason Ave.
    • June 29

July

  • Fresno – 7010 N. Marks Ave.
    • Votes to be counted on July 11
  • El Dorado Hills – 4311 Town Center Blvd.
    • July 13
  • Brawley – 1050 South Brawley Ave.
    • July 13
  • Barstow – 2489 Lenwood Rd.
    • July 27
  • Sylmar – 12980 Foothill Blvd.
    • July 28

August

  • Los Angeles – 3241 Figeroa St.
    • Votes to be counted on August 2
  • Los Angeles – 6066 W. Olympic Blvd.
    • August 3

Date not yet set

  • Huntington Beach – 6502 Bolsa Ave.
  • Riverside – 1303 University Ave.
  • San Francisco – 4094 18th St.
  • Berkeley – 2224 Shattuck Ave.
  • Garnde Grove – 12711 Brookhurst Ave.
  • San Pablo – 14330 San Pablo Ave.
  • Goleta – 7030 Market PIace Dr.

California Starbucks that have withdrawn petitions

  • Roseville – 4001 Foothills Blvd.
  • Sun Valley – 8274 Sunland Blvd.

Starbucks has been among the latest wave of prominent companies seeing unionization efforts among their hourly workers. In December, a Starbucks store in Buffalo became the first to unionize at one of the coffee retailer’s company-owned U.S. stores. At least 150 of Starbucks’ 9,000 company-run U.S. stores have voted to unionize since then, according to the National Labor Relations Board, and at least 10 stores have rejected the union.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 2

Related
FOX40

CA Planned Parenthood’s ready to accept AZ patients

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As abortion access tightens, providers are preparing for as much as a 3,000% increase in people whose closest abortion option is California. “The moment Trump got elected abortion providers were preparing for this day because we knew it could come,” Cheri Grevin, the Senior Director of Public Affairs at Planned Parenthood […]
ARIZONA STATE
FOX40

These Sacramento buildings and places are actually State Parks

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California has more state and national parks than any other state in America, with 270 and 9 respectively.  While state governments operate state parks, the federal government manages national parks, although both enjoy protection for their natural beauty, historic importance and recreational functions. Northern California boasts dozens of state parks and […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Insurance Commissioner details companies’ responsibilities regarding abortion access in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Most insurance plans in California protect abortion procedures, according to the California Department of Insurance. The assurance comes amid a landmark Supreme Court decision striking down Roe v. Wade.  “California law is clear that we protect reproductive freedom and insurance coverage for abortion,” Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara said in a statement […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

The Angora Fire devastated South Lake Tahoe 15-years-ago

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — It was 15-years-ago on Friday that the Angora Fire devastated the South Shore of Lake Tahoe as hundreds of homes were destroyed or damaged. The fire started at 2:15 p.m. on June 24, 2007 near Seneca Drive due to an illegal campfire being burned the night before, according to […]
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Quinta, CA
City
Anaheim, CA
State
California State
City
Brawley, CA
City
Barstow, CA
City
Los Alamitos, CA
City
Huntington Beach, CA
City
Covina, CA
Local
California Business
City
Sylmar, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Chatsworth, CA
Local
California Society
City
Capitola, CA
City
Santa Cruz, CA
City
Roseville, CA
City
Fresno, CA
City
Lakewood, CA
FOX40

California’s abortion rate has been rising the last few years. Will that change with the end of Roe v Wade?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California officials are aiming to expand abortion access for out-of-state residents as states across the country are now free to implement stricter restrictions on the procedure.  The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday, emboldening states to implement new abortion laws that restrict the procedure. As California lawmakers defend […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

These Sacramento landmarks are on the city’s Starbucks mug

(KTXL) — When Starbucks launched its “You Are Here” collection in 2013, Sacramento was one of the select cities where collectible mugs can be purchased locally.  The Sacramento-designed mug is an homage to the city with icons that include the Tower Bridge, a landscape of the city’s skyline, the Delta King, a train, a gold […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unionization#Labor Relations#Fast Food#California Starbucks#Starbucks Workers United
FOX40

What is that pyramid-shaped building next to the Sacramento River?

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One of the most unique buildings in the Sacramento region gets a lot of attention due to its pyramid shape and location next to the Sacramento River.  The West Sacramento landmark, officially known as the Ziggurat, is located on Third Street and is visible while driving on the Tower Bridge […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Gatherings and events in the Sacramento area regarding the SCOTUS decision

(KTXL) — Throughout the Sacramento area, abortion rights advocates will be holding a series of events against the Supreme Court of the United States decision regarding Roe v. Wade. In downtown Sacramento, hundreds showed up to voice their disapproval of the Supreme Court’s decision. Many worried the decision is bigger than just access to abortion.  […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Starbucks
FOX40

‘An attack on American freedom’: California, Washington and Oregon governors commit to protect abortion access

(KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom, along with the governors of Oregon and Washington, launched a new multi-state commitment to protect abortion access in the three Pacific states in the wake of the overturned ruling of Roe v. Wade.  In a video shared to social media, Newsom, along with Washington’s governor Jay Inslee and Oregon’s governor […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Roe v. Wade overturned: Are abortions still legal in California?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Abortions are still legal in California. The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade delegated decisions on abortion access to the states, and in California, current legislation protects access to abortions.  Lawmakers in California have been moving to protect and strengthen abortion access. Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins and Assembly […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
davisvanguard.org

CA Lawmakers, Communities Rally at State Capitol for Passage of ‘VISION’ Act to End ‘Double Punishment’ for Immigrants Turned Over to ICE

SACRAMENTO, CA – Marking one year since California aided Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) deportation of domestic violence survivor Gabby Solano, California parents, community groups, faith leaders, union workers, re-entry counselors, other residents in the ICE Out of CA coalition, and state legislators rallied in Sacramento earlier this week, and urged Gov. Newsom to champion a key immigrant and racial justice bill, the VISION Act (AB 937-Carrillo).
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Should you keep cash on hand as inflation rises? California adviser gives money-saving tips

Inflation is throttling wallets almost everywhere — with cost of living especially high in California. But there are still some ways you can get a grip on your cash. Cost of food, fuel and other goods is rising as the country enters its highest inflationary period since 1981, with the cost of living up by 8.6% in the past year, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics announced in June.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

FOX40

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy