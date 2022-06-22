ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kim Kardashian scolds her two sons Saint and Psalm during a live interview: 'Guys, can you stop?'

By Ayomikun Adekaiyero
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WJbl0_0gITBoBB00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=048UHn_0gITBoBB00
Kim Kardashian with her sons, Psalm, 3, on the left and Saint, 6, on the right.

Gotham / GC Images

  • Kim Kardashian scolded her two sons during a live interview on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
  • Fallon said he could hear Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3, making noise during their interview.
  • Kardashian had also scolded Saint earlier the same day during an Instagram Live.

Kim Kardashian had to gently scold her two sons for making noises during her live interview with on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."

The TV personality brought her children with former husband Ye West — 6-year-old Saint and 3-year-old Psalm — to work with her on Tuesday.

However, at one point during her interview on "The Tonight Show," late-night host Jimmy Fallon pointed out that was hearing some kids making noises.

Kardashian immediately whipped her head around and said: "Guys. Guys, can you stop? This is like your first time at work with me. Can you please?"

With the audience laughing, the camera then panned to where Saint and Psalm were sitting along with the daughter the reality star's friend and colleague.

Kardashian repeated through a smile, "Guys, this is your first time at work with me. Don't mess this up."

Fallon continued on with the interview but less than a minute later, Kardashian had to turn around to speak with her children again. Psalm was then taken to a back room.

Earlier in the day, Kardashian had to discipline her children during an Instagram Live video, which was later shared on social media.

After starting the live stream with her two sons, Saint said, "Hi weirdos," with Kardashian replying, "Hey! Stop it." Saint later added, "If you're watching this, I hate you."

When Psalm seemed to be imitating what his older brother was saying, their mother added, "Look what you're teaching him."

In response, Saint hugged his brother's shoulder and repeatedly said to the camera: "This is a good boy."

Kardashian has two other children with West: 9-year-old North and 4-year-old Chicago.

In the past, the reality star and entrepreneur has been open about the difficulties of raising her four kids. The 41-year-old Skims founder said on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" last year that her eldest North has yet to "grow out" of the phase of wanting to be the only child and refuses to ride to school with her brother.

During an episode of Ellen Digital's "Mom Confessions," Kardashian also admitted that North calls her house "so ugly" during disagreements.

Last year, Kardashian filed for divorce from Ye, formally known as Kanye, after nearly seven years of marriage. She was declared legally single back in March. On Father's Day last Sunday, Kardashian called West "the best dad" in an Instagram Story to mark the special day.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 2

Related
Elle

Pete Davidson Debuts New Look That Matches Girlfriend Kim Kardashian

On May 27, Pete Davidson was spotted in public for the first time since he formally exited his job at Saturday Night Live last weekend. The comedian did not put in an appearance at the wedding of Kourtney Kardashian, even though he and her sister Kim Kardashian are still going strong. The wedding was in Italy and Davidson did not make it to the festivities.
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment Times

Kim Kardashian Calls Out Pete Davidson For Poking Fun During Tahiti Trip

Kim Kardashian reportedly “called out” Pete Davidson during a recent tropical trip to Tahiti. This came after he poked fun at her while taking photos and videos of her. E! News said the reality star recently shared some shots her boyfriend took during the getaway. She posted them on her Instagram Story, with some captions telling her fans and followers what was happening behind the scenes.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Kanye
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
Ellen Degeneres
HOLAUSA

Malia Obama looks cool as she hangs out with friends in Los Angeles

Malia Obama was photographed looking like a true LA girl. The eldest daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama was spotted hanging out with her friends at a restaurant in Los Angeles this past Friday, wearing a cool and chill outfit that perfectly embodies her style. RELATED: ...
epicstream.com

Tom Cruise Heartbreak: Nicole Kidman's Ex Pursuing Lady Gaga By Showering Her Lots Of Attention? Katie Holmes Reportedly Shut Down Suri Cruise's Reunion With Her Dad

Tom Cruise made it to the headlines again recently when he attended the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick with Prince William and Kate Middleton. The former husband of Katie Holmes, who has reprised his role in the popular movie, was all smiles as he led the Duchess of Cambridge along the red carpet.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Johnny Depp surprises fans with clean shaven look as he performs with Jeff Beck in first appearance since Amber Heard admitted she can't afford $8.3million in damages

It was a cleaner-cut Johnny Depp who whipped fans into a frenzy on Sunday as he took to the stage with Jeff Beck at the Helsinki Blues Festival in Finland. The typically bearded actor, who recently won his defamation case against Amber Heard, was clean shaven during his first public appearance since his ex-wife admitted she can't afford the $8.3 million in damages awarded to him during a Dateline interview last week.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kim And Kanye#Live Video#Gc
Daily Mail

Elon Musk's model mom Maye says he 'should do whatever he wants' with $44 billion Twitter takeover, admits she told him NOT to launch electric cars - and says she knew he was a 'genius' when he was just THREE

Elon Musk's model mother Maye has refused to wade in on her son's potential $44 billion Twitter takeover, insisting that the Tesla founder 'should do whatever he wants' when it comes to his controversial bid to buy the social media site. Appearing on the Today show on Tuesday morning, the...
BUSINESS
HollywoodLife

Tori Spelling’s Lookalike Daughter Stella, 14, Is So Grown Up In 8th Grade Graduation Photo

Tori Spelling made a touching tribute to her 14-year-old daughter, Stella, in a lengthy, sweet Instagram post on Thursday. “Stella McDermott GRADUATES!!” she ecstatically wrote in the caption of her daughter posing in her bright blue graduation gown and holding a bouquet of flowers. “My girl graduated from middle school today. Bittersweet. So proud of how hard she fought to graduate amongst bullying, COVID, adversity, migraines, severe anxiety, and sadly teachers and counselors who didn’t believe she could do it all in time to graduate…she proved them all wrong!”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Rocks Baggy Jeans & $4K Chanel Bag While Out Walking In NYC: Photo

Katie Holmes looked business chic as she was spotted on a stroll through New York City on Thursday. The 43-year-old actress stunned in a cropped black blazer and a pair of cropped, blue wide-leg trousers. A simple white crew neck tee was styled under the blazer and tucked unto her high-waisted pants. The Dawson’s Creek star toted around a gorgeous black Chanel purse with a silver chain across her body. A chain belt worn around her waist perfectly matched. While HollywoodLife cannot confirm the precise purse Katie paired with her outfit, it looks strikingly similar to the $4,400 Chanel Mini Flap Bag. To complete her look, Katie walked in a pair of black flats. Her luscious brunette locks were styled down.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner & Daughter Stormi, 4, Go Shopping For Her Own Makeup In Super Cute Video

In a super cute video posted to Kylie Jenner‘s Instagram, and shared by a fan, Kylie, 24, and her daughter Stormi Webster, 4 — who she shares with rap superstar Travis Scott, 31– were looking into the camera inside of her car. The makeup mogul said, “Okay, it’s a very special day today because I am taking my daughter to see my makeup at Ulta.” She then asked Stormi, “Are you excited?” With a gigantic smile on her face, Stormi told her mom, “Yeah!” After that, the two exited the car and, holding hands, they walked up to Ulta, which is now carrying Kylie’s makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Cardi B Shows Off Son Wave, 9 Mos., & His Killer Dance Moves On Family Day With Offset: Watch

Cardi B, 29, gave her fans an adorable glimpse of her nine-month-old son Wave, in her latest Instagram post! The rapper cheered on her youngest child as he danced by quickly kicking his feet in the arms of his dad Offset, 30, in a new video she shared to her story. The tot was wearing an all white outfit as he smiled, which in turn, caused his proud father to smile before sweetly kissing him on the cheek.
THEATER & DANCE
Daily Mail

'I miss him, we all miss him': Sir Elton John dedicates his iconic song Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me to the late George Michael during his British Summer Time set

Sir Elton John dedicated his iconic song Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me to the late George Michael during his British Summer Time set on Friday night. The star, 75, introducing the track - which found a second wave of success in 1991 as a live cover version between Sir Elton and Michael - saying he 'misses' the singer.
MUSIC
Complex

Jeannie Mai Reveals Her and Jeezy’s 5-Month-Old Daughter for First Time in Family Montage Video

After Jeannie Mai and Jeezy welcomed their first child together in January, the couple have finally given fans a look at their 5-month-old daughter Monaco. In a video uploaded to her YouTube account Hello Hunnay, Mai offered many glimpses of Monaco. “[This] might be the most exciting episode I’ve ever had here on Hello Hunnay. It’s time to share the most amazing, exciting, newest member of the Hello Hunnay family," she opened the video above. "You’re going to meet someone very, very special in my life. Somebody new, somebody shiny, somebody who smells so good, like, five months old good."
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Insider

471K+
Followers
29K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy