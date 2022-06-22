ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skiatook, OK

Fast food worker arrested after customer finds bag of methamphetamine in their order

By Jon Haworth, ABC News
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dY2St_0gIT8ced00
Skiatook Police Department

SKIATOOK, Okla. — An Oklahoma fast food worker has been arrested after a customer allegedly discovered a bag of methamphetamine when they received their food order.

The incident occurred on Monday, June 20, in Skiatook, Oklahoma -- approximately 20 miles north of Tulsa -- when the Skiatook Police Department was made aware of an incident at an unnamed local fast food restaurant that a customer had surprisingly found a small baggy of drugs inside their food order.

“Officers learned that the baggy had a crystalline substance inside of it that later tested positive for methamphetamine,” said the Skiatook Police Department in a statement on social media.

Authorities opened an investigation and went to the restaurant to examine the circumstances around the situation and to speak with the establishment’s employees.

Bryan Francis, an employee at the restaurant, was subsequently arrested and charged with distribution of a controlled substance within 2,000 feet of a school as well as possession of a controlled substance.

It is unclear if Francis is still employed with the restaurant and if he has obtained legal representation following the charges made by the Skiatook Police Department.

“When you go out to eat, please check the food, especially before consuming it or handing it to a child,” authorities advised.

In a follow up post regarding this case on social media that has garnered over 1,600 likes and counting, the authorities added: “If you are the person that was [supposed] to receive this order, it is waiting for you at the Skiatook Police Department. Just swing on by!”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Skiatook, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
Skiatook, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Methamphetamine#Fast Food Restaurant#Drugs#Okla
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
85K+
Followers
110K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy