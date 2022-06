The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R has become the undisputed darling of the small-displacement sportbike world across Asia. It’s a shame, really, that the bike never made it, and will likely never make it, to the western world, as it’s truly a hoot of a machine with a sound that’ll make anyone look twice. It’s a reincarnation of quarter-liter sportbikes of decades gone by, with a tiny, inline four-cylinder engine that revs all the way to 17,000 RPM.

