A South Carolina hospital won an Emmy award Saturday. Here’s why

Lexington Medical Center has received an Emmy for a video documentary about a hospital worker who lost her husband and father to COVID-19.

The Regional Southeast Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences presented the Emmy to the West Columbia hospital at its awards ceremony in Atlanta on Saturday. The video, produced by the hospital, was entered in the category of Health/Medical — Long Form Content. It aired as part of a television special on WIS News 10 in March 2021, according to a press release from Lexington Medical Center.

The 20-minute documentary, “Donna’s Story,” focuses on Donna Fox, a hospital nurse whose husband and 101-year-old father died from COVID-19 early into the pandemic.

“Donna’s Story” competed with entries from four states to win the Emmy.

The documentary also features Lexington Medical Center critical care physicians and staff who cared for Fox’s family during their lengthy hospital stay.

“This powerful documentary tells a story of heartbreak and hope,” Tod Augsburger, president and CEO of Lexington Medical Center, said in the press release. “It portrays the humanity of health care workers who did everything in their power to care for patients at a time when emotions were raw, fear was prevalent, and resources were stretched to the limit. This film is dedicated to those who lost their lives to COVID-19 and to frontline health care workers everywhere.”

Watch the documentary at https://www.lexmedthanks.com/ .