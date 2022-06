DULUTH, Minn.– Saturday saw the 17th annual Rhubarb Festival takes place in Duluth. Thousands flocked to the Holy Rosary Campus of Stella Maris Academy to get their yearly fix of everything rhubarb. Muffins, burritos, jellies, brats, lemonade, and pies were all served up. The festival is put on by chum to raise money for the work they do fighting homelessness, poverty, and hunger throughout the year. Organizers were glad with the great turnout, fabulous energy, and the hundreds of volunteers who make this festival possible.

DULUTH, MN ・ 18 HOURS AGO