Uvalde, TX

Officer husband of slain Uvalde teacher tried to save her. His gun was taken away.

By Liz Calvario
NBC News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEva Mireles’ husband, a police officer, tried to save her after she was shot at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, according to the director of the state Department of Public Safety, Col. Steven McCraw. During a Texas Senate hearing Tuesday on the police response to the shooting,...

www.nbcnews.com

CBS News

Last Texas school shooting victim laid to rest

Like millions of 10-year-olds, Uziyah Sergio Garcia loved video games, swimming and trampolines. He was also a natural at football, taking to it seamlessly when he and his grandfather started tossing the ball together over spring break. "Such a fast little boy and he could catch a ball so good,"...
The Associated Press

Uvalde school police chief on leave after mass shooting

DALLAS (AP) — The Uvalde school district’s police chief was put on leave Wednesday following allegations that he erred in his response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School that left 19 students and two teachers dead. Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Superintendent Hal Harrell said that...
CBS DFW

Uvalde Mayor: Robb Elementary School to be demolished

UVALDE, TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin says Robb Elementary, the school where 21 people died in a shooting in May, will be demolished.The Mayor said during a City Council meeting Tuesday that he spoke with Uvalde CISD Superintendent Dr. Hal Harrell and said it was his 'understanding' that it will be demolished. The Mayor did not specify when this would happen. 19 students and two teachers were killed inside Robb Elementary on May 24. The school has nearly 600 students in the second, third and fourth grades. Uvalde is a town of some 16,000 about 85 miles west of San Antonio and 75 miles from the Mexican border.   During a Texas Senate hearing Tuesday morning, Col. Steve McCraw, director of Texas Department of Public Safety, testified there were enough officers on the scene to have stopped the gunman three minutes after he entered the building. However, McCraw told Senators it took one hour, 14 minutes, and eight seconds for officers, who were waiting in a hallway, to confront the shooter.Click here for more on the Uvalde School shooting. 
Reform Austin

Uvalde Mayors Foolish Declarations Come Back To Haunt Him

Less than a month ago, Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin sat with pride amongst his fellow Republicans as Gov. Greg Abbott thanked Uvalde police officers for “showing amazing courage” while trying to save lives during the worst school shooting in Texas history. However, in the past weeks, the narrative...
nbc16.com

Uvalde teen arrested after posing with gun, threatening to 'end' students, police say

UVALDE, Texas (WOAI/KABB) – A 17-year-old in Texas was arrested last week after police said he posed with a gun on social media and threatened to "end" people. The Uvalde Police Department was tipped off by Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Chief Pete Arredondo, who said the teen had sent messages on Snapchat to five current and former Uvalde High School students.
People

After Visiting Friend's Memorial, Uvalde Survivor, 11, Was Hospitalized After Nearly Suffering Heart Attack: Mom

IIliana Treviño, a fourth grader at Robb Elementary School, lost her best friend, Amerie Jo Garza, in last month's mass shooting at the Uvalde, Texas, school. According to IIliana's mother, Amerie, 10, would protect IIliana, 11, from school bullies. After visiting Amerie's memorial last week, Iliana's heart rate spiked. Her mother rushed her to the hospital, where doctors told her IIliana had been on the verge of having a heart attack. More than a week later, she remains hospitalized.
Daily Beast

Grandma Told Shooter to Get Rid of Gun Before Uvalde Massacre

ULVADE, Texas–In the days before Salvador Ramos shot and killed 21 people at Robb Elementary School, his grandmother demanded he remove a gun from her house, according to a neighbor and a law-enforcement official familiar with the investigation. Rudy Martinez, who lives in the same neighborhood as Ramos’ family,...
