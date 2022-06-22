ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hastings, FL

16-year-old bicyclist in serious condition after collision with car in Hastings

News4Jax.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHASTINGS, Fla. – A 16-year-old St. Augustine boy who was riding a bicycle is in serious condition following a collision with a car Wednesday...

www.news4jax.com

First Coast News

Pedestrian walking on I-10 in Jacksonville killed, struck by two vehicles

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A pedestrian was killed early Saturday while walking on Interstate 10 near McDuff Avenue. The westbound lanes remained closed after 7 a.m. following the wreck. The Florida Highway Patrol says the person was walking westbound on I-10 around 2:50 a.m. when they were struck by a vehicle. The person was then struck by another vehicle, according to FHP. The person was pronounced dead at the scene. Both vehicles pulled off the roadway and parked on the shoulder, police said.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Saint Augustine, FL
St. Augustine, FL
Florida Accidents
Hastings, FL
Hastings, FL
Florida Crime & Safety
Hastings, FL
click orlando

Daytona Beach woman killed in Port Orange crash on I-95, troopers say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 30-year-old Daytona Beach woman was killed in a Port Orange crash on Interstate 95 Friday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said they responded to the scene on southbound I-95 near mile marker 256 shortly before 3 p.m. [TRENDING: Supreme Court overturns...
PORT ORANGE, FL
WESH

Vehicle collides with Amtrak train in DeLand

DELAND, Fla. — A vehicle collided with an Amtrak train in Volusia County on Saturday. The train had departed from New York Friday and the incident happened in DeLand, according to Amtrak. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office says a vehicle was driving on Alexander Drive leading up to the...
DELAND, FL
St. Augustine
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville man charged with attacking woman who was riding her bike home from work

GAINESVILLE, FLA. – Dayne Tyler Baucom, 30, was arrested late last night after allegedly attacking a woman as she rode her bike home from work. A Gainesville Police Department (GPD) officer responded to multiple calls about a battery in the 1000 block of SW 16th Avenue at 11:23 p.m., where the victim reported that she’d had multiple encounters with Baucom over the past few months, but the previous incidents had not escalated to the level of violence. She told the officer that as she was riding her bike home from work, Baucom got in her way and was yelling at her and calling her names. She said that as she attempted to walk by him, he shoved her and punched her multiple times with a closed fist. She was treated by EMS on scene for minor injuries. A witness reportedly saw the incident and confirmed the victim’s account.
GAINESVILLE, FL
internewscast.com

Suspect identified June 18 shooting, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has identified Charles Inscoe, 43, as the suspect in a June 18 shooting near 3600 Post St, charging him with attempted murder, according to an arrest report. JSO officers arrived at the scene, followed a trail of blood and found a victim...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
blackchronicle.com

Florida Trooper saved by passersby during violent traffic stop

FLORIDA — A Florida Highway Patrol officer was rescued by a number of passersby after he was punched within the face during a traffic stop. Dash digital camera video despatched in by the FHP confirmed the scuffle between the trooper and 24-year-old Alexander Hernandez Delgado. Troopers mentioned he was...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Lightning strike sparks fire at Ocala home, Marion crews say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A lightning strike sparked a fire at an Ocala home Thursday afternoon, according to Marion County Fire Rescue. Crews said they responded to the fire around 4:30 p.m. at the 5000 block of Southeast 24th Place in Ocala. [TRENDING: Police: Teens broke into $8M Florida...
OCALA, FL
click orlando

19-year-old shot to death in Daytona Beach identified

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A 19-year-old was shot and killed early Thursday in Daytona Beach, according to police. Daytona Beach police said Telan Mann was fatally shot just before 2 a.m. near Forest Glen Boulevard and Oak Tree Circle. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Mann was shot multiple...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL

