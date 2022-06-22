Amazing Eagle Sightings Await You On the Schoharie County Eagle Trail

Otsego Outdoors is at it again with another seasonal Octet Challenge in Otsego County. This is the group that brought us The Spring Octet Challenge which wrapped up recently and The Otsego Octet Winter Challenge this past winter, both designed to get area residents outside to discover and enjoy our beautiful Otsego Counties parks and state land is back with another challenge. The Otsego Summer Octet Challenge just kicked off on the first day of summer, June 21, 2022.

