Amazing Eagle Sightings Await You On the Schoharie County Eagle Trail

By Leslie Ann
 4 days ago
If you get a thrill every time you see an eagle then we have just the place for you to check out that has only been around since the Fall of 2020. I'm talking about the Schoharie County Eagle Trail which was designed specifically for bird watchers who want a great...

