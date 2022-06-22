KFC made a spork you can wear on your fingers. Here's how to get them.

KFC"s Finger Sporks will be available for a limited time. KFC

There's arguably no greater advance in the world of cutlery than the spork. Now you can wear them on your fingers.

Fast-food chain KFC said it plans to give away Finger Sporks , utensils that not only combine the best of the spoon and fork, but can be worn on an index finger.

Using the spork is pretty straightforward: You slide one onto your index finger, then start eating. KFC is giving away the sporks to promote their Sides Lovers Meal , which includes eight pieces of fried chicken or chicken tenders, along with a choice of three large sides and four biscuits.

"Every detail of the innovative Finger Spork has been carefully crafted and pressure tested – by way of eating many KFC sides – for the optimal finger lickin’ good experience," said Nick Chavez, chief marketing officer of KFC U.S., in a statement.

How to get the KFC Finger Sporks

The new Finger Sporks are available now through July 12. Customers can get their own pair of Finger Sporks by ordering a Sides Lovers Meal at a KFC restaurant, or through the chain's mobile app or website.

KFC said the sporks will be available for a limited time.

