ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Overturned Garbage Truck Causes I-83 HazMat Situation

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JW17K_0gIT50vf00
Rollover Crash Photo Credit: Baltimore County Fire

A garbage truck rollover on I-83 slowed traffic during morning rush hour Wednesday, June 22 in Baltimore County.

A HazMat team was called to the northbound side between exits 10 and 13 around 8:58 a.m., county police say.

Two people suffered minor injuries.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Wbaltv.com

Man shot in Joppatowne taken to hospital

JOPPATOWNE, Md. — A man was shot Saturday night in Joppatowne. The Harford County Sheriff's Office told 11 News a man was shot at the intersection of Ellsworth and Rumsey places and was taken to a hospital. No further information was immediately released. This report will be updated.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Northbound I-95 shut down due to White Marsh crash

UPDATE: All lanes have now been reopened. Original story below… ——— WHITE MARSH, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Saturday afternoon crash on Interstate 95 in White Marsh. The crash was reported at just before 12:45 p.m. on northbound I-95 past the White Marsh Boulevard exit. All four northbound travel lanes are currently blocked. There has been no word … Continue reading "Northbound I-95 shut down due to White Marsh crash" The post Northbound I-95 shut down due to White Marsh crash appeared first on Nottingham MD.
WHITE MARSH, MD
local21news.com

One killed in Lancaster County accident, police say

Lancaster County, PA — The Ephrata Police Department is investigating a fatal vehicle crash which occurred on Route 222 southbound at mile marker 42 in Ephrata Township on June 25, around 2:00 AM. Police say a sedan traveling southbound on Route 222 struck the rear of a tractor-trailer stopped...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Baltimore

Man Found Dead Near His Walker On Anne Arundel County Roadway Saturday, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man using a walker to make his way along a major roadway in Anne Arundel County is dead after a vehicle struck him and fled the area, according to authorities. County officers investigated a report of a hit and run crash near the intersection of Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard and MD Route 10 around 2 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department. A passerby had noticed someone lying on the roadway and called 911, police said. Officers found the man on the road in the southbound section of Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard. They noticed that he was wearing dark, non-reflective clothing, according to authorities. It is unknown how long he was laying on the road before the passerby saw him, police said.  Officers do not know which way the driver of the striking vehicle drove following the collision.  Anne Arundel County Fire Department paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene, he said.  The man’s body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Traffic
County
Baltimore County, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Traffic
WGAL

Multi-vehicle crash leaves one injured in Lancaster County

EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash in Lancaster County on Friday evening, shortly after 7:15 p.m. According to emergency dispatch, crews were dispatched to the intersection of Division Highway and E. Farmersville Road in Earl Township for a two-vehicle crash, involving entrapment. Dispatch confirmed...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazardous Material#Garbage Truck#Hazmat
CBS Baltimore

Detectives Trace Deadly Shooting That Caused Crash To Area Near Baltimore’s Carroll Park

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Investigators have determined that a Hanover man who was found shot in the head inside of an SUV in the city Sunday was initially injured near Carroll Park in South Baltimore, according to authorities. Maryland Transportation Authority Police were called to a single-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 95 near the Caton Avenue exit, according to MDTA around 4:30 a.m. Police found a damaged 2022 Hyundai Tucson near Interstate 95 and Caton Avenue.  Inside, they located 25-year-old Sai Nakka who was seated in the driver’s seat. Nakka was suffering from head trauma, according to authorities. Nakka was taken to the University of Maryland R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. The Baltimore Police Department announced on Friday that investigators had traced the shooting to the 2100 block of Washington Boulevard. The department’s homicide detectives would be leading the investigation into the shooting. Anyone with information about the shooting should call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
CBS Baltimore

Man Shot, Killed On South Hanover Street Saturday, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating an early morning shooting in Baltimore’s Sharp Leadenhall neighborhood, according to authorities. Officers on patrol in the 700 block of S. Charles Street reported hearing gunshots at 3:06 p.m., police said. They soon learned that a man had been shot multiple times in the 800 block of South Hanover Street, according to authorities. An Ambulance took him to the University of Maryland. A short time later, medical personnel pronounced the man dead, police said. Anyone with information on the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Young Woman Killed In Baltimore Crash: Police

A young woman died after crashing into a tree in Baltimore, authorities say. The single-vehicle collision that took the 22-year-old victim's life occurred around 12:45 p.m. on the 6100 block of Hillen Road, according to Baltimore Police. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and her identity was not...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Police Seek Answers In Fatal Howard County Road-Rage Shooting

Months later, police authorities in Maryland are still seeking answers as they continue investigating a fatal road-rage incident on I-95 in Howard County that left a father of six dead. Anne Arundel resident Charlie Marks IV, 42, of Pasadena, was located by Maryland State Police troopers on Sunday, Jan. 30...
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
300K+
Followers
46K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy