ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ramsey, MN

Ramsey Middle School changes name to Hidden River Middle School

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I5H3N_0gIT4oop00

Ramsey Middle School changes name to Hidden River Middle School 00:23

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A Minnesota school is parting ways with the past.

The St. Paul school board on Tuesday night voted to change the name of Ramsey Middle School to Hidden River Middle School.

The district says the school was built on an aquifer, so there is water flowing underneath it.

The school was originally named after Alexander Ramsey, the second governor of Minnesota, who said in the 1860s that Native Americans of Minnesota should be exterminated or driven out of the state.

In 2017, Minneapolis Public Schools renamed its Alexander Ramsey Middle School to be Justice Page Middle School, after Alan Page, the state's first Black supreme court justice.

Comments / 8

Biblebeliever
4d ago

I’m sure Washington County will follow with a name change also. It’s all for the sake of Marxism.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Fundraising to move North Dakota abortion clinic to Minnesota tops $500K

FARGO, N.D. — A fundraising campaign to help North Dakota's sole abortion clinic move a few miles away to Minnesota has raised more than half a million dollars in two days.The Red River Women's Clinic in Fargo will have to shut down in 30 days as part of the state's trigger law that went into effect Friday, when the U.S. Supreme Court removed the constitutional right to abortion.Tammi Kromenaker, owner and operator of the independent clinic, said Saturday she has secured a location across the river in neighboring Moorhead but stated earlier that she didn't know how she would fund the move.A GoFundMe page set up Friday to benefit the transition had raised over $515,000 from more than 6,000 donors as of late Saturday afternoon. The original goal was $20,000.Abortion is legal in Minnesota and the state's governor signed an order to help protect people seeking or providing abortions from facing legal action from other states.
FARGO, ND
Eden Prairie Local News

Miss Minnesota 2022 crowned in Eden Prairie

Miss Minnesota 2022 received her crown on June 17 at Grace Church in Eden Prairie. Rachel Evangelisto, formerly Miss Winona, is the first Indigenous woman to receive the state title. She will go on to compete in the Miss America pageant in December. The statewide pageant took place at its Eden Prairie location for the [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
CBS Minnesota

SCOTUS decision turns Minnesota into Midwest island of abortion access

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A woman's choice to terminate a pregnancy is no longer a right granted in all 50 states. "Today is an absolutely devastating and horrible day," Sarah Stoesz, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States lamented in a news conference. "Because the right to abortion is no longer constitutionally protected by federal law it now depends on where you live as to whether or not you can have an abortion or whether you have to travel to another state." Indeed, data from the Minnesota Department of Health shows roughly 10% of patients seeking abortions in Minnesota...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Education
City
Ramsey, MN
Saint Paul, MN
Education
City
Saint Paul, MN
CBS Minnesota

One lane of flooded Highway 10 reopens in north-central Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A section of Highway 10 in north-central Minnesota reopened Saturday after being flooded following heavy rains earlier this week. The Minnesota Department of Transportation said that one lane of eastbound Highway 10 reopened Saturday afternoon in Morrison County. However, the westbound lanes remain closed as water still covers the road. The flooding followed a deluge Thursday night, when weather observers say storms dropped more than a foot of rain in parts of north-central Minnesota. On Friday, some homes in Randall near the Little Elk River had to be evacuated. The heavy rainfall overwhelmed storm drains, causing flooding on many area roads. Highway 10 was among them, and a five-mile stretch of the highway was submerged between Randall and Cushing. Transportation officials advised those driving this weekend toward northwestern Minnesota to take Interstate 94. 
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Twin Cities Pride Festival sees large turnout during first day

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Twin Cities Pride Festival is celebrating a milestone 50th anniversary, with thousands of people filling Loring Park, just outside of downtown Minneapolis."Having a lot of people here, showing love and being who they are is super important and fun to see," said Olivia Cuoco on Saturday at Twin Cities Pride. "Everyone's on the same page with how much love there is in the air today."There was even love being shown in the form of new friendships."I just met you today," said Koi, to their new friend, Crow, who said, "We've hung out literally the entire day now and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Twin Cities Pride March returns to Hennepin Avenue

MINNEAPOLIS -- A celebration of love, individuality and acceptance will fill downtown Minneapolis on Sunday.This weekend marks the 50th annual Twin Cities Pride festival. While festivities have been going on all weekend in Loring Park, the marquee event is the march, which returns to Hennepin Avenue this year."It's the first full march we've done in three years, back down Hennepin," Twin Cities Pride Board Chair Felix Foster said. "We'll have floats, we'll have politicians, we'll have all kinds of fun stuff."Ahead of the march, Gov. Tim Walz and other politicians from the city, state and federal levels marked the 50th anniversary with a proclamation.Foster said the decision to call it a march, instead of a parade like in years past, was intentional, because organizers "really want to make sure the march and the activism is front and center until every member of our community has achieved the equality that we're looking for, and then when we achieve that, we'll change the name back to a parade."The march starts at 11 a.m. on Hennepin Avenue. It runs from Seventh Street to Spruce Place and into Loring Park.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kvrr.com

Miss Minnesota wants to use platform for Native issues

MINNESOTA (KVRR) – Twenty-five-year-old Rachel Evangelisto is the first Indigenous woman to wear the Miss Minnesota crown and is speaking out about the racism she faced while growing up. “It’s a historical moment. People keep messaging me, it’s just the sweetest things, that they feel seen. That they finally...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Page
CBS Minnesota

Man drives tractor from Washington to Minnesota to raise money for Parkinson's disease

HIBBING, Minn. -- Imagine driving cross country, 1,800 miles, in a tractor. A Washington state man just did it for an important cause.The whole thing sort of began as a joke. Mike Adkinson's brother-in-law always talked about needing a tractor. So, Mike would sarcastically offer to drive his tractor from Bellingham, Washington to Perch Lake, Minnesota. Then, one day, it wasn't a joke anymore."Finally I thought you know, at 76 I could use a challenge like that, so I'm gonna do that," said Adkinson. Before he left on the 1,800-mile journey, Adkinson got another reason to go. His brother Dan was diagnosed...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Rachel Evangelisto makes history as first Indigenous woman to win Miss Minnesota crown

MINNEAPOLIS -- History was made with the newly crowned Miss Minnesota on Friday in Eden Prairie, as 25-year-old Rachel Evangelisto was the first Indigenous woman to win the crown.Evangelisto describes the moments before she found out she won."I was standing there shaking, just waiting for whatever was going to come next," said Evangelisto, "And then, I think, I blacked out. As soon as they put this [crown] on my head, I just remember going like, 'Stop, I need to appreciate this and what's happening in my life right now.'"Evangelisto is a member of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, which is...
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Native Americans#School Board#Paul#First Black Supreme Court
worldnationnews.com

Saint Paul businessman and veteran Ralph Nardini dies at 93

St. Paul businessman Ralph Nardini died on June 6 at the age of 93 at his home in Shoreview. “Ralph was a friend to everyone,” said Joe Fox, who served with Nardini on the Board of the Ramsey County Fair. “He was a warm person and had no problem making strangers feel comfortable.”
SHOREVIEW, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Watch What Happens When An Eagle Attacks A Loon Nest On A Minnesota Lake

Nature can sometimes be pretty violent, as this video of an eagle attacking a loon's nest on a lake here in Minnesota shows!. I've become quite the avid bird-watcher over the past few years, as the woods behind our house here in northwest Rochester are home to a LOT of fine, feathered friends. And earlier this spring, I spotted a massive hawk's nest in a tree along a busy highway in Rochester close to our neighborhood as well.
MINNESOTA LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Hundreds of abortion rights supporters march in downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two federal courthouses were the site of two dramatically different responses to a federal court ruling Friday evening, as pro- and anti-abortion rights advocates rallied in Minneapolis and St. Paul.In Minneapolis, hundreds of people marched from the University of Minnesota's campus to the courthouse downtown in opposition to the U.S. Supreme Court's upheaval of the Roe v. Wade decision."It's been really emotional today, it's devastating, we're going backwards," said Branigan Secraw, who marched with her newborn daughter in tow. "That should not be where we're going."In St. Paul, roughly 100 evangelicals rallied in support of the decision."We're here to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
CBS Minnesota

Elected officials detail plans to protect abortion in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota State Capitol served as the backdrop Saturday for a second day of rallies from both abortion rights supporters and opponents.Between rallies from the two opposing groups, elected officials detailed their plans to keep abortion legal in the state as neighboring states outlaw the practice."This is no longer a drill," said Sen. Amy Klobuchar during a joint press conference Saturday afternoon. "It is really happening. We are in a situation right now where my daughter has less rights than I had growing up."Klobuchar, joined by Sen. Tina Smith, Gov. Tim Walz, Lt. Gov Peggy Flanagan...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

4 shot near Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Four people were shot near the Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis Saturday night, police said.Officers from Minneapolis, the University of Minnesota and the Park Police arrived at a "chaotic scene" at Main Street and Sixth Avenue just after 11 p.m., according to police. Multiple fights broke out among a large crowd as police investigated.Police found four people with gunshot wounds, including a man in his 30s who had been shot in the head. He was hospitalized and his wound is life-threatening. An 18-year-old woman, 19-year-old man and 17-year-old girl all suffered wounds that were not life-threatening, police said.It's unclear whether the four who were shot knew each other."Preliminary information indicates that a crowd of people and vehicles was gathered near the intersection when gunfire erupted," the Minneapolis Police Department said. "This gathering was not a scheduled or official event."No arrests have been made, and the shooting is under investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
63K+
Followers
21K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy