Ramsey Middle School changes name to Hidden River Middle School

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A Minnesota school is parting ways with the past.

The St. Paul school board on Tuesday night voted to change the name of Ramsey Middle School to Hidden River Middle School.

The district says the school was built on an aquifer, so there is water flowing underneath it.

The school was originally named after Alexander Ramsey, the second governor of Minnesota, who said in the 1860s that Native Americans of Minnesota should be exterminated or driven out of the state.

In 2017, Minneapolis Public Schools renamed its Alexander Ramsey Middle School to be Justice Page Middle School, after Alan Page, the state's first Black supreme court justice.