Amazon Prime Day 2022 is coming—shop the best early Amazon deals before July 12

By Elsie Boskamp and Jon Winkler, Reviewed
 6 days ago
With Amazon Prime Day coming up, USA Today has the essential info and early deals you need right now. Reviewed/Amazon

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If your clocks are set to scour the savings during Amazon Prime Day 2022, we're with you. This year's major shopping event starts Tuesday, July 12 and runs through Wednesday, July 13 , meaning you only have two days to score the best discounts on the internet. Fortunately, we've got all the details you need to sign up for Prime , thrive on Prime Day and get access to early Amazon deals right now!

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

Exact deal details are still under lock and key, but all signs point to Amazon Prime Day 2022 being one of the hottest sales of the year. The two-day shopping extravaganza is expected to see steep price cuts on tons of Reviewed-approved products .

It really will be Christmas in July with Black Friday-level markdowns at Amazon and several competing retailers. To help make shopping the sales event easier, we're leading you directly to the deals and letting you in on tons of insider tips to scoop the best products at the best prices. Make your shopping list now—the deals will be here before you know it.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon Prime Day 2022 will take place on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13 . We expect to see tons of price drops in the weeks leading up to Prime Day 2022 with several already-live early Prime Day deals available today (keep scrolling for the discounts).

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day shopping event for Amazon Prime members . Each year the sale is met with doorbuster deals on some of our favorite products—think huge savings on headphones , robot vacuums , air fryers and so much more. The exclusive 48-hour sale is available to both new and existing Prime members. Not an Amazon Prime subscriber yet? Don't worry, there's still plenty of time to sign up .

The 10 best early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals to shop right now

  1. Save up to 82% on men's and women's fashion from Amazon brands
  2. Prime Member Exclusive: Get four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free (Save $35.96)
  3. 2022 Apple iPad Air for $649.99 at checkout (Save $70)
  4. Get three months of Audible Premium Plus for free (Save $44.85)
  5. Cuisinart CPK-17 PerfecTemp Cordless Electric Kettle from $67.50 (Save $32.45)
  6. Apple AirPods Pro for $174.99 (Save $74.01)
  7. Cosori Air Fryer Oven for $87.78 (Save $12.21)
  8. Prime Member Exclusive: Toshiba 55-Inch Class M550 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV with Hands-Free with Alexa from $349.99 (Save $450 to $700)
  9. Get a $20 Amazon credit when you back up your photos on the Amazon Photos app​​​​​​​
  10. Masterbuilt MB20040220 Gravity Series 560 Digital Charcoal Grill and Smoker Combo for $397.60 (Save $88.05)

How long is Amazon Prime Day?

Scoop massive markdowns on home, tech and fashion during Amazon Prime Day 2022. Getty/Tirachard

Historically, Amazon Prime Day is a 48-hour shopping event. Although the deals will only be available for two days, the sitewide sale is one of the best opportunities to score must-have gadgets and home goods for well under retail value. To help make shopping the sale even easier, we're saving you time by leading you directly to the best deals—be sure to bookmark this page to be the first to know about new markdowns.

What deals can we expect during Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Whatever it is you're shopping for, there's guaranteed to be tons of Amazon deals during Prime Day 2022. The retailer is expected to offer category-wide discounts including price cuts on smart tech, kitchen tools, home products, beauty essentials, fashion staples, fitness gadgets, parenting must-haves and more. If you have a Fire TV, Kindle, Echo speaker or any other Amazon device on your wishlist, Prime Day will have plenty of discounts available.

Additionally, you can already shop select early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals, including a whopping $74.01 markdown on the Apple AirPods Pro and price cuts on select Amazon devices.

New this year: Amazon Prime subscribers who complete certain Prime-related tasks will receive a $10 credit to spend on Prime Day. These activities include:

  • Stream a TV show on Prime Video
  • Listen to a song on Prime Music
  • Borrow a book on Prime Reading or Kindle Unlimited
  • Make a Prime-shipping eligible purchase

To make sure you earn the credit, you must "activate your Stampcard" on Amazon's website and complete the tasks before Wednesday, July 13 . Meanwhile, for even more Prime Day saving opportunities, you can get a free $20 in Prime Day credits to be used on Tuesday, July 12 or Wednesday, July 13 when you spend $75 on P&G essentials, including paper towels, laundry detergent and more, right now

Do you need to have an Amazon Prime membership to shop Prime Day deals?

Yes. Amazon Prime Day is exclusive to Prime members, hence the event offering the best deals for those already with a Prime subscription. If you're not a Prime member, you can shop the stellar Prime Day deals by signing up for an Amazon Prime free trial or a Prime membership.

What should I buy during Amazon Prime Day 2022?

If you've been waiting for deep discounts on TVs, laptops, countertop appliances or robot vacuums, no need to hold off until Black Friday 2022—Amazon's Prime Day markdowns promise rare discounts on hundreds of best-selling brands. In years past, Amazon Prime Day has boasted impressive savings on big-ticket items, making it the perfect time to invest in new gadgets and home essentials. If you're looking to elevate your at-home entertainment set up, we suggest shopping deals on top-rated smart TVs . Meanwhile, if you want to cook up restaurant-quality dishes at home look to markdowns on customer-favorite air fryers and pressure cookers .

What stores are offering Amazon Prime Day discounts?

Although Amazon Prime Day is exclusive to Amazon, plenty of other popular retailers typically offer similar sales. Last year, for instance, we saw price drops on select products at Walmart , Target , Bed Bath & Beyond , The Home Depot , Wayfair and Best Buy . If you don't have an Amazon Prime account it may be a good idea to shop alternate retailers that offer price matching services.

Community Policy