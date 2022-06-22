'Friends will snitch': Florida officials search for teens who broke into $8 million mansion to throw party

#puzzled
4d ago
I feel horrible for the owners who had to come home to this disaster. Charge them as Adults and throw away the key.
Reply(1)
19
Joan Greenert
4d ago
OMG! It's all about these "Show-Offs" who want to Impress their friends at other people's Expense! Outragious!😳😰😣😣
Reply
15
Sunshine
3d ago
Those rings that they had on hv to mean smthing with a star on them 🤔 Maybe even a boxers home 🏡 Since he had gloves & they were all using them!! I would be livid 🤬🤬All these young teens & adults knew this was absolutely WRONG But they still showed up for the party there.
Reply
4
Related
Florida Man Gives New Meaning To “Porch Pirate” After Trying To Steal A Porch
This Florida man gives new meaning to “Porch Pirate.” A 51-year-old Florida man has been arrested after attempting to disassemble and steal someone’s porch. Deputies responded to a residential burglary in progress on NW 10th Place in Marion County this past Tuesday. When deputies arrived
fox13news.com
Florida house party: 'key players' identified in break-in of $8 million mansion, authorities
SEASIDE, Fla. - Authorities have identified "key players" in the break-in of an $8 million Florida mansion – where a group of more than 200 rowdy teens threw an unsanctioned house party on Friday. "We tracked down the key players in our investigation and will be interviewing them today,"...
Deputies: Hundreds of kids break into Florida mansion for house party
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — Sheriff’s deputies in Florida are working to identify hundreds of teenagers seen on video at an illegal house party. Deputies with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office were called to the house late Friday night for a party, and arrived to find approximately 200 kids at the illegal event, WJHG reported.
click orlando
VIDEO: Florida deputies ticket driver who ‘regularly’ used sidewalk to avoid traffic
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said they gave a driver a citation on Wednesday after catching them traveling on a sidewalk to avoid traffic congestion. In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said it acted on a concerning email sent by a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 Men Drown at Florida Wildlife Park
Florida authorities say two men died while cave diving at a wildlife park on Wednesday. Police say the body of one of the men was discovered by a group of teenagers who were swimming at the park.
Concerned They Were Surrounded By Alligators, Three Florida Teens Rescued On River By Deputies
Three Florida teens were stranded on the Yellow River Tuesday night when deputies came to their rescue. The trio told deputies they were tubing, then it became too dark to see. The teens were concerned they were surrounded by alligators. An Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office
nypressnews.com
Florida couple barred from putting small cross on lawn after it’s deemed prohibited ‘lawn ornament’
A Florida couple has lost their multi-year fight to place a miniature white cross on their front lawn after a housing association deemed it a prohibited “lawn ornament,” according to a report. Wayne and Bonnie Anderson, of Tamarind Grove in The Villages, were initially ordered to remove the...
Florida restaurant owner makes startling discovery in forgotten purse
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A local restaurant owner is a reminder that there are good people everywhere. Lucy Rodriguez owns AutentiKa Mexican Grille in Panama City Beach. This past weekend, she came across a bag someone left in the restaurant. She opened the bag to look for contact information for the owner when […]
Buried treasure: Florida dive team recovers $16K Rolex during training exercise
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A dive team in Florida became treasure hunters during a training exercise, when they found a family heirloom worth $16,000. The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it was conducting its monthly training when an elderly man asked them for help. The man said that a family heirloom Rolex worth $16,000 had fallen into Six Mile Creek when the band broke.
Florida Chicken Leads Cops to Body
A runaway Florida chicken is credited with leading police officers to human remains. Officials with the WPBPD say a man was searching for his missing chicken when he came across human remains.
Florida Mom Charged After Hospital Reports Suspicious Injuries
Florida Mom Charges in Suspicious InjuriesSCDN photo archives. A Florida mom and her boyfriend are behind bars after a toddler was taken to a hospital with suspicious injuries.
995qyk.com
Florida Police Looking For People Who Threw House Party In Home That Wasn’t Theirs
This story makes you never want to go on vacation! Florida police are looking for the people who threw a house party in a home that wasn’t theirs. The illegal festivities threw down in Seaside when dozens of people broke into an $8 million home and had a the time of their lives! The party-goers even posted pics and videos of the wild time they were having!
Marconews.com
Best BBQ in Florida: Here's 12 restaurants, food trucks from Palm Beach to Pensacola
Summer is here and the time is right for some grilling. It's a favorite outdoor activity but occasionally you want to enjoy barbecue that someone else grills. There's something about Floridians and barbecue. Maybe it's because the term "barbecue" — the English word from the Spanish "barbacoa" — has origins from the language of the Taíno people in the Caribbean and the Timucua of Florida, who called it "barabicu."
Child hospitalized after being stabbed by catfish in Florida
A child was sent to a hospital after a reported catfish stabbing in New Port Richey, according to rescue officials.
VIDEO: Helicopter Chase Nets 4 Florida Car Thieves
Four Florida car thieves are behind bars after a helicopter caught them in the act. It all started around 5 am on Monday morning when a report came in of burglars on the property of the Auto Nation Auction Company on US HWY 17-92.
floridanewswire.com
‘Flip My Florida Yard’ TV Show is Casting 10 Lucky Florida Homeowners for Eco-Friendly Yard Makeover
ORLANDO, Fla. /FLORIDA NEWSWIRE/ — The television series, “Flip My Florida Yard” – with a 10-episode season of half-hour programs – aims to teach homeowners how to “flip” their yard from ordinary to extraordinary by employing natural, Florida-specific, water-conserving landscaping principles. Created by Crawford Entertainment in partnership with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the University of Florida IFAS Extension Florida-Friendly Landscaping Program, “Flip My Florida Yard” features design professionals transforming yards into attractive and sustainable home landscapes in just eight hours.
Georgia Murder Mystery Surrounding Camaro In 1985 Solved By Homemaker
After being found 37 years ago, this homemaker has finally identified the remains of this victim. In modern times, we've seen our fair share of crimes involving muscle cars, usually involving theft and general mischief. For car enthusiasts, these thefts can be devastating emotionally and financially. Still, we can often forget that car grand theft auto isn't just about stealing an unmanned vehicle with a signal jammer. In many cases, the stolen cars don't have newer accessories like keyless entry and thus are taken by force. This was the case for one unfortunate man killed over his Chevrolet Camaro in 1985. Some 37 years later, a curious homemaker with a taste for investigative work has only recently identified the body. So who was this man whose vehicle was worth his life, and how did his identification come about?
WMAZ
Person in Florida airlifted to hospital after being 'crushed' by hundreds of pounds of glass
EAST LAKE, Fla. — A person was seriously injured by a pallet of commercial glass Thursday afternoon in Pinellas County, East Lake Fire Rescue said. Around 2:33 p.m., emergency crews were dispatched to Keystone Road between East Lake Road and US-19 in East Lake where firefighters said a person was "crushed" by hundreds of pounds of glass. First responders extricated the individual and airlifted the person to a hospital.
Bear breaks into Wisconsin vacation home while family sleeps
June 22 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin conservation warden was summoned to a vacation home where a black bear broke in through an open window while a family slept. Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Conservation Warden Tim Werner was summoned to the vacation home near Crivitz when a family from Illinois awoke to find a bear had entered through a kitchen window.
Missing Massachusetts girl could be in Florida: NCMEC
The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Massachusetts girl who may be in Florida.
USA TODAY
512K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT
From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.https://www.usatoday.com
Comments / 38