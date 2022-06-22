ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY

'Friends will snitch': Florida officials search for teens who broke into $8 million mansion to throw party

By Asha C. Gilbert, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

Comments / 38

#puzzled
4d ago

I feel horrible for the owners who had to come home to this disaster. Charge them as Adults and throw away the key.

Reply(1)
19
Joan Greenert
4d ago

OMG! It's all about these "Show-Offs" who want to Impress their friends at other people's Expense! Outragious!😳😰😣😣

Reply
15
Sunshine
3d ago

Those rings that they had on hv to mean smthing with a star on them 🤔 Maybe even a boxers home 🏡 Since he had gloves & they were all using them!! I would be livid 🤬🤬All these young teens & adults knew this was absolutely WRONG But they still showed up for the party there.

Reply
4
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snitch#Walton County Sheriff#Wjhg
Boston 25 News WFXT

Buried treasure: Florida dive team recovers $16K Rolex during training exercise

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A dive team in Florida became treasure hunters during a training exercise, when they found a family heirloom worth $16,000. The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it was conducting its monthly training when an elderly man asked them for help. The man said that a family heirloom Rolex worth $16,000 had fallen into Six Mile Creek when the band broke.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
Marconews.com

Best BBQ in Florida: Here's 12 restaurants, food trucks from Palm Beach to Pensacola

Summer is here and the time is right for some grilling. It's a favorite outdoor activity but occasionally you want to enjoy barbecue that someone else grills. There's something about Floridians and barbecue. Maybe it's because the term "barbecue" — the English word from the Spanish "barbacoa" — has origins from the language of the Taíno people in the Caribbean and the Timucua of Florida, who called it "barabicu."
FLORIDA STATE
SCDNReports

VIDEO: Helicopter Chase Nets 4 Florida Car Thieves

Four Florida car thieves are behind bars after a helicopter caught them in the act. It all started around 5 am on Monday morning when a report came in of burglars on the property of the Auto Nation Auction Company on US HWY 17-92.
floridanewswire.com

‘Flip My Florida Yard’ TV Show is Casting 10 Lucky Florida Homeowners for Eco-Friendly Yard Makeover

ORLANDO, Fla. /FLORIDA NEWSWIRE/ — The television series, “Flip My Florida Yard” – with a 10-episode season of half-hour programs – aims to teach homeowners how to “flip” their yard from ordinary to extraordinary by employing natural, Florida-specific, water-conserving landscaping principles. Created by Crawford Entertainment in partnership with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the University of Florida IFAS Extension Florida-Friendly Landscaping Program, “Flip My Florida Yard” features design professionals transforming yards into attractive and sustainable home landscapes in just eight hours.
FLORIDA STATE
Motorious

Georgia Murder Mystery Surrounding Camaro In 1985 Solved By Homemaker

After being found 37 years ago, this homemaker has finally identified the remains of this victim. In modern times, we've seen our fair share of crimes involving muscle cars, usually involving theft and general mischief. For car enthusiasts, these thefts can be devastating emotionally and financially. Still, we can often forget that car grand theft auto isn't just about stealing an unmanned vehicle with a signal jammer. In many cases, the stolen cars don't have newer accessories like keyless entry and thus are taken by force. This was the case for one unfortunate man killed over his Chevrolet Camaro in 1985. Some 37 years later, a curious homemaker with a taste for investigative work has only recently identified the body. So who was this man whose vehicle was worth his life, and how did his identification come about?
GEORGIA STATE
WMAZ

Person in Florida airlifted to hospital after being 'crushed' by hundreds of pounds of glass

EAST LAKE, Fla. — A person was seriously injured by a pallet of commercial glass Thursday afternoon in Pinellas County, East Lake Fire Rescue said. Around 2:33 p.m., emergency crews were dispatched to Keystone Road between East Lake Road and US-19 in East Lake where firefighters said a person was "crushed" by hundreds of pounds of glass. First responders extricated the individual and airlifted the person to a hospital.
EAST LAKE, FL
UPI News

Bear breaks into Wisconsin vacation home while family sleeps

June 22 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin conservation warden was summoned to a vacation home where a black bear broke in through an open window while a family slept. Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Conservation Warden Tim Werner was summoned to the vacation home near Crivitz when a family from Illinois awoke to find a bear had entered through a kitchen window.
WISCONSIN STATE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

512K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy